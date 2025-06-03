$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 5896 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 46433 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 70908 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 98590 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 109493 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 187477 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 167896 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 164031 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 211148 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 215180 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
0m/s
65%
750mm
Popular news

A truck exploded at a motor plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia: a video has appeared online

June 2, 11:33 PM • 16723 views

ISW: Russia's refusal to provide a draft "memorandum" before the meeting in Istanbul disrupted negotiations

01:38 AM • 23729 views

Appropriated over 400,000: the director of an educational institution will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region

02:10 AM • 8618 views

The number of wounded in Chernihiv increased as a result of the night attack: details from the MBA

02:41 AM • 12184 views

"Memorandum" on peace from Russia: Russian media обнародовали the full list of the Kremlin's "wants"

03:12 AM • 15368 views
Publications

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 46433 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 187477 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 346171 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 387636 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 401426 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

Yoon Suk Yeol

Oleh Kiper

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Istanbul

Odesa

Turkey

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

07:15 AM • 152 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

06:54 AM • 2116 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 134083 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 140296 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 218826 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Tesla Model Y

Brent Crude

Nord Stream

Kalibr (missile family)

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5366 views

Presidential elections are taking place in South Korea. Experts believe that systemic support for Ukraine will not change, and no major breakthroughs in cooperation should be expected.

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

Today, June 3, the main round of the presidential elections is taking place in South Korea. Former South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol was removed from office in December 2024 and is currently under investigation in a case involving an uprising against the state. Who is currently running for the presidential seat in this remote Asian country and how the election results  may affect Ukraine - the UNN correspondent investigated.

Presidential elections in South Korea

In December 2024, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol declared martial law in the country and tried to bring the army to the streets, arguing that it was necessary to fight the threat from North Korea. This decision was not supported by the South Korean Parliament - a resolution to lift martial law was adopted by 190 votes out of three hundred. Now the former president will face trial for his actions.

"The time of coups in South Korea has already passed. Starting from the fall of the Lee Seung-man regime and until the 90s, it lasted when the South Korean military had a significant influence on politics. Now South Korea has still become a democracy. As we can see from the situation when the president tried to introduce martial law, the institutions in South Korea work and are able to resist such challenges," - explained political scientist Andriy Zolotaryov.

On May 29, early voting in the presidential elections started in South Korea. The main one will take place today, June 3. It is known that six candidates are competing for the presidency.

According to polls, the top three leaders look like this:

  • Lee Jae-myung, the candidate from the Liberal Democratic Party, leads with 49.2% of the vote;
    • Kim Moon-soo from the conservative People's Power Party has the support of 36.8%;
      • Lee Joon-seok from the New Reformist Party came in third with 10.3% of popular support.

        Early voting for president has begun in South Korea29.05.25, 09:55 • 2760 views

        Elections in South Korea and Ukraine

        Systemically, South Korea's position is unlikely to change much. It is with Ukraine, but only helps with humanitarian aid. Despite the political differences between the presidential candidates, I do not think that anything will change much in South Korea in terms of the geopolitical vector

        - Andriy Zolotaryov believes.

        At the same time, the political scientist added that, in general, South Korea will continue to support Ukraine. Perhaps even the new leader of the state will take the example of Japan and help Ukraine financially.

        "South Korea will continue to support. Perhaps, like Japan, it will provide financial assistance to Ukraine. But as for military assistance, as for weapons, that's it," - Zolotaryov emphasized.

        Andriy Zolotaryov's skepticism is shared by another political scientist, Taras Zahorodniy. Emphasizing the opinion that South Korea is a promising partner for our country, Zahorodniy expressed doubt that the new president of this country will pay much attention to such a distant state for him as Ukraine.

        They don't work that far. We must understand that South Korea is a promising partner primarily in terms of joint arms production. But whether they will do it is a big question. There are many factors that we do not see from the outside, because Asia itself is quite specific. In particular, they see that there are currently only three countries with experience in modern warfare - Ukraine, Russia and North Korea

        - Zahorodniy explained.

        North Korea supplies almost half of all ammunition to Russia - South Korean Ambassador to the UN30.04.25, 01:22 • 4465 views

        Promising partner of Ukraine

        At the same time, experts agree that partnership with South Korea is very promising for Ukraine and our country should intensify its efforts in this direction.

        "If there was a prospect of forces coming to power that would take a more pro-Ukrainian position, then there is a lot of interesting things in South Korea in terms of electronics, weapons, and equipment for the military-industrial complex," - Andriy Zolotaryov noted.

        Taras Zahorodniy drew attention to the fact that cooperation with Ukraine can also be useful for South Korea itself. Especially now, when North Korean soldiers are fighting against Ukraine in a real war, and thanks to Russia they are modernizing their military-industrial complex and have trained soldiers.

        Seoul sees that North Korea is actively modernizing its defense industry at the expense of the Russians. There are trained soldiers. That is, the dangers for South Korea are growing more. So you need to enter into cooperation with them. The question is about exporting our weapons, because you need to give something to build relationships. And we need to establish this contact, because South Korea is promising in terms of production and cooperation after the war

        - Zahorodniy noted.

        As a result, Taras Zahorodniy expressed the opinion that the results of the presidential elections in South Korea will not greatly affect the attitude of this state to Ukraine. But this is not a bad thing, because Ukraine has someone to develop cooperation with, namely with countries with which it shares risks.  

        "I don't think anything will change in them after the elections in terms of their attitude to Ukraine. But we already have someone to work with - Norway, Sweden, Finland - those countries with which we share risks. And does Ukraine share risks with South Korea? It does not share, because they are too far from each other. China influences Korea, there is a pro-Chinese party there. So I don't expect big breakthroughs," - Zahorodniy summed up.

        South Korea said a group of North Korean soldiers tried to force the border between the countries08.04.25, 14:33 • 8056 views

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        PoliticsNews of the World
        Yoon Suk Yeol
        North Korea
        Finland
        South Korea
        Sweden
        Norway
        China
        Ukraine
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9