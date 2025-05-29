Early voting for president has begun in South Korea

Early voting in the presidential election began on Thursday at 3,568 polling stations across South Korea. The early vote began five days before the official vote to elect a successor to former President Yoon Suk-yeol. This was reported by UNN with reference to the local news agency Yonhap.

According to the election commission, South Koreans began to participate in the voting en masse from the very morning.

The June 3 elections will take place after months of political upheaval and a power vacuum that has emerged in the country following the previous leader Yoon Suk-yeol's failed attempt to impose martial law. The president was removed from office for this.

Liberal Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung, who led in the polls before the blackout period, voted in Seoul. And People's Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo cast his vote in Incheon.

According to the National Election Commission, as of 11:00 a.m., turnout was 7 percent, the highest rate at such an early hour in the last 5 elections.

The political crisis can only be truly overcome through the active participation of our citizens in the elections. Voting is the most powerful way to exercise our sovereignty. – said Lee Jae-myung after voting.

The politician said he intends to continue campaigning in several districts of Seoul, including Gangdong, Songpa, Seocho and Gwanak.

Meanwhile, Kim voted in the Geyang district of Incheon, the constituency of his Democratic Party rival.

If you don't vote, there is no hope for this country – said Kim, warning that voting for his Democratic Party rival would "take away your freedom."

He visited Freedom Park in Incheon, west of Seoul, and honored General Douglas MacArthur, who led the key landing operation in Incheon in 1950 that helped change the course of the Korean War of 1950-53.

Kim Moon-soo urged voters to vote during early voting or on election day, but to make every effort to vote. Polling stations for early voting will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Let us remind you

On June 3, South Korea will hold snap elections to have a new elected president after the power crisis that has formed in recent months. The elections are key to restoring political stability to Asia's fourth-largest economy amid slowing growth and an intensifying global trade war.