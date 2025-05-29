$41.590.09
Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June
06:00 AM • 15973 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 39809 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 87580 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 94324 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 105661 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 98951 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 170236 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 73529 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 198699 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 240740 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Early voting for president has begun in South Korea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

Early voting for the presidential election has begun in South Korea at 3,568 polling stations. As of 11:00 a.m., turnout reached 7%, the highest in the last 5 elections.

Early voting for president has begun in South Korea

Early voting in the presidential election began on Thursday at 3,568 polling stations across South Korea. The early vote began five days before the official vote to elect a successor to former President Yoon Suk-yeol. This was reported by UNN with reference to the local news agency Yonhap.

Details

According to the election commission, South Koreans began to participate in the voting en masse from the very morning.

The June 3 elections will take place after months of political upheaval and a power vacuum that has emerged in the country following the previous leader Yoon Suk-yeol's failed attempt to impose martial law. The president was removed from office for this.

Liberal Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung, who led in the polls before the blackout period, voted in Seoul. And People's Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo cast his vote in Incheon.

According to the National Election Commission, as of 11:00 a.m., turnout was 7 percent, the highest rate at such an early hour in the last 5 elections.

The political crisis can only be truly overcome through the active participation of our citizens in the elections. Voting is the most powerful way to exercise our sovereignty.

– said Lee Jae-myung after voting.

The politician said he intends to continue campaigning in several districts of Seoul, including Gangdong, Songpa, Seocho and Gwanak.

Meanwhile, Kim voted in the Geyang district of Incheon, the constituency of his Democratic Party rival.

If you don't vote, there is no hope for this country

– said Kim, warning that voting for his Democratic Party rival would "take away your freedom."

He visited Freedom Park in Incheon, west of Seoul, and honored General Douglas MacArthur, who led the key landing operation in Incheon in 1950 that helped change the course of the Korean War of 1950-53.

Kim Moon-soo urged voters to vote during early voting or on election day, but to make every effort to vote. Polling stations for early voting will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Let us remind you

On June 3, South Korea will hold snap elections to have a new elected president after the power crisis that has formed in recent months. The elections are key to restoring political stability to Asia's fourth-largest economy amid slowing growth and an intensifying global trade war.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Seoul
Asia
South Korea
