North Korea supplies almost half of all ammunition to Russia - South Korean Ambassador to the UN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

According to South Korea, North Korea supplies almost half of the ammunition for the Russian army. More than 1.5 years ago, North Korea "strengthened in terms of personnel."

North Korea supplies almost half of all ammunition to Russia - South Korean Ambassador to the UN

The Permanent Representative of South Korea to the UN, Joonkook Hwang, stated that the supply of ammunition from North Korea constitutes almost half of the entire ammunition stock of the Russian Federation. Hwang stated this during a meeting of the UN Security Council, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, North Korean ammunition is used on the battlefield.

North Korean artillery systems have taken innocent Ukrainian lives, including what happened last Sunday. The supply of ammunition from North Korea constitutes almost half of the entire ammunition stock of the Russian Federation.

- said Hwang.

He noted that North Korea has strengthened in terms of personnel for more than 1.5 years.

"10,000 North Korean soldiers were sent to Russia," said the representative of South Korea to the UN.

Let us remind

North Korea confirmed for the first time that it had sent its military to support Russia in the war against Ukraine in accordance with the mutual defense treaty.

During the fighting in the Kursk region, the Russians involved military personnel from North Korea. On April 26, Moscow officially announced such cooperation, although it had previously denied it.

The DPRK is contributing to the protraction of Russia's war against Ukraine and bears responsibility for it - US State Department28.04.25, 10:05 • 5334 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
North Korea
South Korea
Ukraine
