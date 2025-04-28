The DPRK is contributing to the protraction of Russia's war against Ukraine and bears responsibility for it - US State Department

$41.750.06
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

"A sign of US weakness": Senate Democratic leader harshly criticizes Trump over Ukraine

Azov soldiers showed the interrogation of Russians who stormed positions on scooters

In Kyiv, a drunk woman fell from an electric scooter: now she will pay a fine of 17,000

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

The DPRK is contributing to the protraction of Russia's war against Ukraine and bears responsibility for it - US State Department

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The US State Department stated that North Korea is responsible for prolonging the war in Ukraine. Washington called for an end to troop deployments and support between the DPRK and the Russian Federation.

The DPRK is contributing to the protraction of Russia's war against Ukraine and bears responsibility for it - US State Department

North Korea and other third countries "contribute to the prolongation" of the war between Russia and Ukraine and "bear responsibility" for it, the US State Department spokesman said - a few hours after Pyongyang officially acknowledged for the first time that it had sent its troops to Russia. This is reported by Yonhap, writes UNN.

Details

"Third countries such as the DPRK, which contribute to the prolongation of the war between Russia and Ukraine, are responsible," the representative said, responding to a request from Yonhap News Agency.

"We continue to express concern about the DPRK's direct involvement in the war. The deployment of DPRK troops in Russia and any support that Russia provides to the DPRK in response must be stopped," the official added.

The spokesman also noted that the Russian side's training of North Korean soldiers violates a number of UN Security Council resolutions that generally prohibit the provision or receipt of military training or assistance from or to the DPRK.

The United States called on Pyongyang to stop deploying troops and Russia to stop any support for North Korea.

Let us remind

North Korea has for the first time officially confirmed that it has sent its troops to Russia to support the war against Ukraine, in accordance with the mutual defense treaty. DPRK troops are participating in combat operations in the Kursk region.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarNews of the World
United Nations Security Council
United States Department of State
North Korea
Ukraine
