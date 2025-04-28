The DPRK is contributing to the protraction of Russia's war against Ukraine and bears responsibility for it - US State Department

North Korea and other third countries "contribute to the prolongation" of the war between Russia and Ukraine and "bear responsibility" for it, the US State Department spokesman said - a few hours after Pyongyang officially acknowledged for the first time that it had sent its troops to Russia. This is reported by Yonhap, writes UNN.

"Third countries such as the DPRK, which contribute to the prolongation of the war between Russia and Ukraine, are responsible," the representative said, responding to a request from Yonhap News Agency.



"We continue to express concern about the DPRK's direct involvement in the war. The deployment of DPRK troops in Russia and any support that Russia provides to the DPRK in response must be stopped," the official added.

The spokesman also noted that the Russian side's training of North Korean soldiers violates a number of UN Security Council resolutions that generally prohibit the provision or receipt of military training or assistance from or to the DPRK.

The United States called on Pyongyang to stop deploying troops and Russia to stop any support for North Korea.

Let us remind

North Korea has for the first time officially confirmed that it has sent its troops to Russia to support the war against Ukraine, in accordance with the mutual defense treaty. DPRK troops are participating in combat operations in the Kursk region.