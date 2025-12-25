Shooting during ICE raid in Maryland: Agents wound foreign driver

$42.150.05
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 29598 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 32250 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 38578 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 24317 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 20322 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 15666 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 56942 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 73560 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 33619 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Popular news
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 16428 views
Hit to Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery reported in Russia: what is knownPhotoDecember 25, 10:37 AM • 5870 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"December 25, 10:37 AM • 45788 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 10987 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 9136 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 29598 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 56942 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 41835 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 73560 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 59788 views
UNN Lite
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideo04:41 PM • 4562 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 9204 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 11025 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 16473 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 23133 views
Shooting during ICE raid in Maryland: Agents wound foreign driver

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

During an ICE raid in Maryland, agents opened fire on a van, wounding the foreign driver and injuring a passenger. The incident drew criticism from local authorities over increased immigration operations.

Shooting during ICE raid in Maryland: Agents wound foreign driver

On the eve of Christmas in Glen Burnie, Maryland, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers opened fire on a van during an attempted arrest. As a result of the incident, two people were hospitalized, and an investigation is underway. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), agents stopped a vehicle carrying a Portuguese citizen (driver) and a Salvadoran citizen who are in the US illegally. DHS spokeswoman Trisha McLaughlin stated that the driver refused to turn off the engine and "drove his van directly at ICE officers," ramming their vehicles.

Agents opened fire with their service weapons at the driver in self-defense 

– McLaughlin noted. 

The driver sustained a gunshot wound, and the passenger was injured in the crash; both are currently in stable condition. ICE officers did not sustain serious injuries.

Criticism and political tension

The incident sparked a sharp reaction from local authorities amid increased immigration operations by the Trump administration. Anne Arundel County Executive Stuart Pittman criticized the federal government's methods.

Federal law enforcement agencies operate in our jurisdictions without traditional notification to local police and often without identification. This is a recipe for violence, and that is what we experienced today in our county 

– Pittman noted.

Trump administration plans to turn industrial warehouses into mega-centers for deportation24.12.25, 21:17 • 4274 views

