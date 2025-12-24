$42.100.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump administration plans to turn industrial warehouses into mega-centers for deportation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The Trump administration has developed a plan to reform the immigrant detention system, envisioning the conversion of industrial warehouses into deportation centers. The new system is designed to accommodate over 80,000 people simultaneously, with a network of seven "super-warehouses" and 16 smaller facilities.

Trump administration plans to turn industrial warehouses into mega-centers for deportation
Photo: WP

The administration of US President Donald Trump has developed a large-scale plan to reform the immigrant detention system, which involves converting giant industrial warehouses into deportation centers. According to the tender project, which The Washington Post reviewed, the new system is designed to accommodate more than 80,000 people simultaneously, UNN writes.

Details

Instead of transporting detainees across the country, a network of seven "super-warehouses" with a capacity of 5,000 to 10,000 people each is planned. They will be located near key transportation hubs in Texas, Arizona, Virginia, Louisiana, Georgia, and Missouri. The construction of 16 smaller facilities is also envisioned.

Trump bans entry to US for citizens of five more countries - White House17.12.25, 01:21 • 5022 views

Acting ICE Director Todd M. Lyons compared this approach to the operations of large corporations

We need to treat this more like a business... Like Prime, but with people 

– he stated, referring to the speed of Amazon's product delivery.

Efficiency vs. Humanism

The ICE request states that the new facilities will "maximize efficiency, minimize costs, reduce processing times, limit length of stay, expedite the deportation process, and promote safety, dignity, and respect for all." However, human rights advocates and real estate experts warn of critical problems.

Warehouses are not suitable for human habitation, have poor ventilation, and limited access to sanitation.

You treat people, if I may say so, like cattle 

– notes lawyer Tanya Wolf.

Current Scale

Currently, the number of ICE detainees has already reached a historic high — over 68,000 people. Notably, 48% of them have no criminal convictions. This year, the administration has already deported over 579,000 people, using military bases, private prisons, and tent camps for detention. Congress has allocated $45 billion for the implementation of the new strategy.

Trump intends to intensify fight against immigration in 2026, despite criticism - Reuters21.12.25, 20:58 • 8277 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
