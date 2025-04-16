Donald Trump said he gave Vladimir Putin a deadline to end the war in Ukraine, without naming dates. He blamed Biden and Zelensky
for the war.
Donald Trump said that Putin started the war, but also blames Zelensky and Biden for it. Trump believes that the war could have
been stopped, and calls it "Biden's war".
Ukraine took 73rd position in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world, sharing it with Colombia, Tuvalu and El
Salvador. Ireland took first place, surpassing other European countries.