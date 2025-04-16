El Salvador

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 13318 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 52161 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 31560 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 36600 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 44630 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 83329 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 76528 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35003 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60255 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 108682 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 60695 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 78028 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 43165 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 22631 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 16787 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 52094 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 78181 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 83294 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 76496 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 178504 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 43294 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 26525 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 27756 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 29289 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 31697 views
Trump confirmed that he had set a deadline for Putin to end the war, but did not specify the terms

Donald Trump said he gave Vladimir Putin a deadline to end the war in Ukraine, without naming dates. He blamed Biden and Zelensky for the war.

War • April 14, 05:27 PM • 11002 views

Zelensky should have stopped the war, and Putin should never have started it: Trump said that "everyone is to blame"

Donald Trump said that Putin started the war, but also blames Zelensky and Biden for it. Trump believes that the war could have been stopped, and calls it "Biden's war".

War • April 14, 04:55 PM • 10770 views

Ukraine rose to 73rd place in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world

Ukraine took 73rd position in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world, sharing it with Colombia, Tuvalu and El Salvador. Ireland took first place, surpassing other European countries.

Society • April 3, 05:19 AM • 8152 views