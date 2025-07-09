Guatemala rocked by series of earthquakes: at least two dead

In Guatemala, over 30 earthquakes were recorded within a few hours, the strongest of which reached a magnitude of 5.7. Two men died when rocks fell on their car, and five more were trapped under debris; two were rescued. The earthquakes were also felt in El Salvador.

This is reported by UNN with reference to EuroNews.

Details

According to local authorities, "dozens of earthquakes were recorded in Guatemala within a few hours, as a result of which two people died due to rocks falling on their vehicle."

According to firefighters, the two deceased men were driving a pickup truck on a road in the Escuintla department when rocks fell from a hillside onto the vehicle.

Strength of the tremors Edwin Rodas, director of the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology, and Hydrology, reported that "more than 37 earthquakes and aftershocks with magnitudes ranging from 3.0 to 5.6 were registered in Guatemala on Tuesday (July 8 – ed.) afternoon."

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 4.8 earthquake at 3:11 PM local time, four kilometers southwest of Amatitlán, south of Guatemala City, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Then another earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale was reported three kilometers northwest of San Vicente Pacaya, a municipality in Escuintla, in the south-central region of the country.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.8 occurred six kilometers northwest of Palín, also in Escuintla. Consequences According to officials, the tremors led to building evacuations, landslides, and minor property damage. They were also reported to be felt as far as El Salvador.

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo stated at a press conference that the main epicenter of the earthquakes was in the Sacatepéquez department, with aftershocks in the Escuintla and Guatemala regions. He added that at least five people were "buried as a result of landslides, but rescuers managed to save two."

The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction declared an orange alert, the second highest on the emergency scale.

