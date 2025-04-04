Costa Rica has agreed to cooperate with the United States on the repatriation of 200 illegal migrants from Central Asia and India. The first group will arrive on a commercial flight on Wednesday at San Jose airport.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro has ordered a 25% increase in tariffs on US imports in response to Trump's statements. The conflict arose after Colombia blocked the landing of US deportation flights.
Mexico refused to allow the US to land a military plane with deported migrants. Previously, similar flights had been successfully carried out to Guatemala, delivering about 80 migrants on board.
Marco Rubio is planning a visit to five Latin American countries, including Panama, where he will discuss migration and the Panama Canal issue. The trip will be Rubio's first foreign visit as secretary of state.
The Mexican government has announced payments to citizens for the voluntary surrender of firearms under the “Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace” program. The amount of money offered for different types of weapons ranges from $430 to $1,300.
More than 30 bodies were found in secret graves on the border with Guatemala in the state of Chiapas. The discovery is related to the conflict between the New Generation Jalisco and Sinaloa drug cartels.
A man with serious burns to his legs and upper body was found at Penn Station. The victim was taken to a medical center, his condition is stable, although the cause of the incident is still unknown.
A 33-year-old Guatemalan citizen has been charged with the murder of a woman in the New York City subway who he set on fire with a lighter. The suspect, previously deported from the United States, watched the victim burn to death in the car.
In a Brooklyn subway car, a man set a woman he did not know on fire with a lighter for no reason. The suspect, an immigrant from Guatemala, was detained at another station following a tip from schoolchildren.
The Trump administration is in talks with the Bahamas, Panama and other countries to accept deported migrants. The plan could affect hundreds of thousands of people who will be sent to countries without ties to their culture.
The Presidents of Ukraine and Finland met in New York. They discussed the production of drones, strikes deep into Russia, and international efforts to achieve a just peace in Ukraine.
President Zelenskyy met with President Arevalo of Guatemala during his visit to the United States. They discussed the Peace Formula and the possibility of Guatemala's participation in the return of deported Ukrainian children.
Ukraine and Guatemala considered the possibility of strengthening economic cooperation, including the conclusion of a free trade agreement. Guatemala actively supports Ukraine in international initiatives and coalitions.
Heavy rains in Central America caused flooding and landslides, killing at least 13 people in El Salvador and Guatemala.
Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.
The Biden administration is tightening rules on the export of civilian weapons to 36 countries to prevent them from being used to commit crimes and human rights violations.
The first cargo ship passed through the newly opened temporary deepwater channel in Baltimore after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge halted water traffic.
President Zelenskyy thanked President Arevalo for his country's continued support for Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion and discussed bilateral relations, Ukraine's defense needs, and ensuring grain exports despite Russian obstacles.