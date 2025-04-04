$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15041 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27248 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64082 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212723 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122029 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391115 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310115 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213625 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244157 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255060 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22197 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44446 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130674 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14146 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13315 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130927 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212714 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391108 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253888 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310111 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2578 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13492 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44622 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71929 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57038 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Guatemala

News by theme

After Panama, Costa Rica also agreed to accept migrants expelled from the United States

Costa Rica has agreed to cooperate with the United States on the repatriation of 200 illegal migrants from Central Asia and India. The first group will arrive on a commercial flight on Wednesday at San Jose airport.

News of the World • February 18, 12:37 PM • 20834 views

Colombia raises duties on US imports by 25% due to conflict with Trump

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has ordered a 25% increase in tariffs on US imports in response to Trump's statements. The conflict arose after Colombia blocked the landing of US deportation flights.

News of the World • January 27, 01:55 AM • 29985 views

Mexico does not allow US military plane with migrants to land

Mexico refused to allow the US to land a military plane with deported migrants. Previously, similar flights had been successfully carried out to Guatemala, delivering about 80 migrants on board.

Society • January 25, 05:58 AM • 97486 views

Secretary of State Rubio to visit Panama after Trump's claims about canal seizure

Marco Rubio is planning a visit to five Latin American countries, including Panama, where he will discuss migration and the Panama Canal issue. The trip will be Rubio's first foreign visit as secretary of state.

News of the World • January 23, 08:57 PM • 29688 views

Mexico to pay up to $1300 for surrendering weapons: new disarmament program

The Mexican government has announced payments to citizens for the voluntary surrender of firearms under the “Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace” program. The amount of money offered for different types of weapons ranges from $430 to $1,300.

News of the World • January 8, 09:55 AM • 19543 views

Mass graves discovered in Mexico on the territory of cartel wars

More than 30 bodies were found in secret graves on the border with Guatemala in the state of Chiapas. The discovery is related to the conflict between the New Generation Jalisco and Sinaloa drug cartels.

News of the World • December 31, 11:40 AM • 20666 views

Man found with burns at New York’s Penn Station days after woman set on fire on subway train

A man with serious burns to his legs and upper body was found at Penn Station. The victim was taken to a medical center, his condition is stable, although the cause of the incident is still unknown.

News of the World • December 28, 11:56 AM • 20402 views

Burning of a sleeping woman in the New York subway: a migrant is charged

A 33-year-old Guatemalan citizen has been charged with the murder of a woman in the New York City subway who he set on fire with a lighter. The suspect, previously deported from the United States, watched the victim burn to death in the car.

News of the World • December 24, 06:58 AM • 15021 views

A woman who was set on fire with a lighter dies in the New York subway

In a Brooklyn subway car, a man set a woman he did not know on fire with a lighter for no reason. The suspect, an immigrant from Guatemala, was detained at another station following a tip from schoolchildren.

News of the World • December 23, 07:00 AM • 15139 views

The new Trump administration is preparing a list of countries to which it could deport migrants

The Trump administration is in talks with the Bahamas, Panama and other countries to accept deported migrants. The plan could affect hundreds of thousands of people who will be sent to countries without ties to their culture.

News of the World • December 5, 05:17 PM • 19825 views

Zelenskyy discusses defense cooperation and steps to a just peace with Finnish President

The Presidents of Ukraine and Finland met in New York. They discussed the production of drones, strikes deep into Russia, and international efforts to achieve a just peace in Ukraine.

War • September 24, 10:58 PM • 66079 views

Zelenskyy discussed the Peace Formula with President of Guatemala

President Zelenskyy met with President Arevalo of Guatemala during his visit to the United States. They discussed the Peace Formula and the possibility of Guatemala's participation in the return of deported Ukrainian children.

War • September 24, 09:44 PM • 19256 views

Ukraine and Guatemala agree to continue work on concluding a free trade agreement

Ukraine and Guatemala considered the possibility of strengthening economic cooperation, including the conclusion of a free trade agreement. Guatemala actively supports Ukraine in international initiatives and coalitions.

Economy • August 17, 09:14 AM • 35486 views

Heavy rains in Central America kill at least 13 people

Heavy rains in Central America caused flooding and landslides, killing at least 13 people in El Salvador and Guatemala.

Society • June 18, 03:04 AM • 20209 views

Iraq and Jordan refuse to sign joint communiqué on peace in Ukraine

Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.

Politics • June 16, 09:34 PM • 106240 views

Biden is pushing for the most sweeping arms export reform in a decade

The Biden administration is tightening rules on the export of civilian weapons to 36 countries to prevent them from being used to commit crimes and human rights violations.

Politics • April 27, 12:56 AM • 32154 views

First cargo ship sails through Baltimore canal after bridge collapse in the US

The first cargo ship passed through the newly opened temporary deepwater channel in Baltimore after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge halted water traffic.

News of the World • April 26, 07:40 AM • 20030 views

They discussed the possibility of building a network of grain hubs: Zelenskyy meets with the new President of Guatemala in Munich

President Zelenskyy thanked President Arevalo for his country's continued support for Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion and discussed bilateral relations, Ukraine's defense needs, and ensuring grain exports despite Russian obstacles.

Politics • February 17, 05:58 PM • 33581 views