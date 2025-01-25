Mexico does not allow US military plane with migrants to land

Mexico has refused to allow the United States to land a military plane with migrants. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The incident took place against the backdrop of tightening immigration policy measures between the two countries.

U.S. military planes had previously flown to Guatemala, bringing about 80 migrants on each flight. However, when the U.S. administration offered to land one of these planes on Mexican territory, it was refused.

Nevertheless, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the high level of cooperation with the United States, particularly in immigration issues. In its statement, the government emphasized its readiness to receive its citizens returning to the country.

Mexico did not officially announce the reasons for this decision, and the incident remained without comment from the foreign ministry.

