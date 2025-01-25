Mexico does not allow US military plane with migrants to land

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 91667 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 100781 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108738 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111544 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132264 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103876 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135850 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103796 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117005 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120198 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 66657 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114932 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 38083 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36122 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 91655 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132262 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135848 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167502 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157215 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 29518 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36122 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114932 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120198 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140470 views
Mexico does not allow US military plane with migrants to land

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 97390 views

Mexico refused to allow the US to land a military plane with deported migrants. Previously, similar flights had been successfully carried out to Guatemala, delivering about 80 migrants on board.

Mexico has refused to allow the United States to land a military plane with migrants. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The incident took place against the backdrop of tightening immigration policy measures between the two countries. 

U.S. military planes had previously flown to Guatemala, bringing about 80 migrants on each flight. However, when the U.S. administration offered to land one of these planes on Mexican territory, it was refused. 

Nevertheless, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the high level of cooperation with the United States, particularly in immigration issues. In its statement, the government emphasized its readiness to receive its citizens returning to the country. 

Mexico did not officially announce the reasons for this decision, and the incident remained without comment from the foreign ministry.

Trump compares the US to a “trash can” and reveals new plans for migrants25.10.24, 17:29 • 14042 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyPolitics
mexicoMexico
guatemalaGuatemala
united-statesUnited States

