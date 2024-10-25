Trump compares the US to a “trash can” and reveals new plans for migrants
Kyiv • UNN
At a rally in Arizona, Trump criticized US immigration policy and called the country a “garbage can for the world.” He promised to tighten border controls and introduce tougher measures against illegal migrants.
Former US President Donald Trump has said that the US is “like a garbage can” for the rest of the world because of its border policy. He said this during a rally in Arizona on immigration less than two weeks before the election. This was reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.
They have unleashed an army of migrant gangs that are waging a campaign of violence. We are a dumping ground. We are like a garbage can for the whole world
The topic of immigration was at the center of Trump's attention throughout the campaign. He talked about the crimes committed by illegal immigrants and blamed them for the surge in violence.
EU prepares to tighten sanctions against Russia, fearing Trump's actions - Reuters25.10.24, 12:45 • 17972 views
In Arizona, Trump also reiterated his promise to end sanctuary cities, called for the death penalty if an illegal immigrant kills a U.S. citizen, and reiterated his plan to invite 10,000 new Border Patrol agents to Congress, as well as his promise to restore the so-called “Stay in Mexico” policy.
“Millions of people are going to flood in. And we're just not going to let that happen,” Trump said.
Arizona is one of several swing states that are expected to ultimately determine the outcome of the US race. This month, early in-person voting began in the state, which was attended by both Trump and Harris.
Recent opinion polls have shown that Trump has a slight advantage in this state, but within the margin of error.
Insults were exchanged: Trump responds to Harris' statement calling him a “fascist”24.10.24, 11:39 • 16026 views