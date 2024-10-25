EU prepares to tighten sanctions against Russia, fearing Trump's actions - Reuters
European diplomats are developing a plan to tighten sanctions against Russia in the wake of Trump's possible return to the US presidency. New restrictions will include supply controls, oil and LNG sanctions.
European diplomats are preparing to reinforce sanctions against Russia, expecting that the return of former US President Donald Trump could undermine Western efforts to isolate Moscow, Reuters reports, citing sources with knowledge of the discussions, UNN reports.
Details
The talks between EU officials and ambassadors are said to be focused on several initiatives that "will ensure that European sanctions remain in place in the long term, backed by tougher enforcement even if Washington changes tactics.
Possible steps, according to sources, include "comprehensive" provisions to detect and stop suspicious shipments of goods destined for Russia and broader restrictions on oil supplies.
Several countries are said to be discussing cracking down on "mislabeling" of products destined for Russia, seeking more accurate descriptions. The Baltic states bordering Russia have long complained that exporters abuse EU customs codes.
The EU is said to want to expand the use of the "ban on supplies to Russia" in the next package of sanctions.
This will oblige subsidiaries of EU companies in third countries to ban the re-export of certain goods to Russia, including dual-use goods for military purposes, as well as ammunition and firearms.
Several member states are working on the idea of a "comprehensive" clause applying either to battlefield goods or to a broader range of prohibited exports, three EU diplomats said.
This clause will allow customs officers to detain cargo if the destination seems illogical, for example, crossing Russia to reach Central Asian countries.
At least 45 vessels are expected to be added to the EU sanctions list as the G7 Western allies seek to tighten the price ceiling on Russian oil, one source said.
Western countries are also starting to put pressure on the countries in which the tankers are registered, the sources said.
Several countries, as well as the European Commission, intend to further restrict imports of other energy carriers to Europe from Russia, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, which have increased in recent months.
Belgium, France and other countries have asked the European Commission to propose ways to improve the tracking of Russian LNG in the bloc.
Discussions are also underway to change the requirement that the freezing of the Russian central bank's assets, the largest single Western sanction against Moscow, be renewed by European capitals every six months, the sources said.
Preparations are being made in anticipation of a change in Washington's position if Trump is re-elected.
Any easing by Washington will put Europe in a difficult position, as it is the United States, which has broad powers to punish sanctions violations around the world, that primarily enforces the rules.
Currently, the EU is trying to find its own means to strengthen law enforcement and increase its restrictions on Russia.
Tom Keating of the Royal United Services Institute think tank said that European politicians have been preparing "autonomous European sanctions in anticipation of a Trump presidency," but they will have to strengthen their enforcement.
A Trump campaign spokesperson said that "President Joe Biden's weak agenda...emboldened our adversaries, led to the war in Ukraine," criticizing Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris as "dangerously liberal" without stating her position on sanctions.
During the last Trump presidency, the United States canceled the international agreement with Iran over its nuclear program and unilaterally reimposed sanctions, leaving Europe in a difficult position. Now, European officials fear that a similar pivot toward Russia could undermine Western efforts to isolate Moscow, two of the sources said.
European diplomats will wait until the end of the year to seriously discuss new restrictions before Poland takes over the six-month rotating EU presidency.
Hungary currently holds the presidency of the EU Council and is pushing for sanctions. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has drawn a barrage of criticism for meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow, which Budapest presented as a "peacekeeping mission.
