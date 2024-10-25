EU prepares to tighten sanctions against Russia, fearing Trump's actions - Reuters

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 3, 06:22 PM • 10273 views

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM • 9242 views

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 10575 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 8050 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM • 5670 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 23023 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25650 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39505 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47992 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136511 views
EU prepares to tighten sanctions against Russia, fearing Trump's actions - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17972 views

European diplomats are developing a plan to tighten sanctions against Russia in the wake of Trump's possible return to the US presidency. New restrictions will include supply controls, oil and LNG sanctions.

EU prepares to tighten sanctions against Russia, fearing Trump's actions - Reuters

European diplomats are preparing to reinforce sanctions against Russia, expecting that the return of former US President Donald Trump could undermine Western efforts to isolate Moscow, Reuters reports, citing sources with knowledge of the discussions, UNN reports.

Details

The talks between EU officials and ambassadors are said to be focused on several initiatives that "will ensure that European sanctions remain in place in the long term, backed by tougher enforcement even if Washington changes tactics.

Possible steps, according to sources, include "comprehensive" provisions to detect and stop suspicious shipments of goods destined for Russia and broader restrictions on oil supplies.

Several countries are said to be discussing cracking down on "mislabeling" of products destined for Russia, seeking more accurate descriptions. The Baltic states bordering Russia have long complained that exporters abuse EU customs codes.

The EU is said to want to expand the use of the "ban on supplies to Russia" in the next package of sanctions.

This will oblige subsidiaries of EU companies in third countries to ban the re-export of certain goods to Russia, including dual-use goods for military purposes, as well as ammunition and firearms.

Several member states are working on the idea of a "comprehensive" clause applying either to battlefield goods or to a broader range of prohibited exports, three EU diplomats said.

This clause will allow customs officers to detain cargo if the destination seems illogical, for example, crossing Russia to reach Central Asian countries.

At least 45 vessels are expected to be added to the EU sanctions list as the G7 Western allies seek to tighten the price ceiling on Russian oil, one source said.

Western countries are also starting to put pressure on the countries in which the tankers are registered, the sources said.

Russia has increased the capacity of its shadow oil fleet by about 70% in a year despite Western sanctions - FT14.10.24, 11:59 • 16788 views

Several countries, as well as the European Commission, intend to further restrict imports of other energy carriers to Europe from Russia, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, which have increased in recent months.

Belgium, France and other countries have asked the European Commission to propose ways to improve the tracking of Russian LNG in the bloc.

Discussions are also underway to change the requirement that the freezing of the Russian central bank's assets, the largest single Western sanction against Moscow, be renewed by European capitals every six months, the sources said.

Preparations are being made in anticipation of a change in Washington's position if Trump is re-elected.

Any easing by Washington will put Europe in a difficult position, as it is the United States, which has broad powers to punish sanctions violations around the world, that primarily enforces the rules.

Currently, the EU is trying to find its own means to strengthen law enforcement and increase its restrictions on Russia.

Tom Keating of the Royal United Services Institute think tank said that European politicians have been preparing "autonomous European sanctions in anticipation of a Trump presidency," but they will have to strengthen their enforcement.

A Trump campaign spokesperson said that "President Joe Biden's weak agenda...emboldened our adversaries, led to the war in Ukraine," criticizing Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris as "dangerously liberal" without stating her position on sanctions.

During the last Trump presidency, the United States canceled the international agreement with Iran over its nuclear program and unilaterally reimposed sanctions, leaving Europe in a difficult position. Now, European officials fear that a similar pivot toward Russia could undermine Western efforts to isolate Moscow, two of the sources said.

European diplomats will wait until the end of the year to seriously discuss new restrictions before Poland takes over the six-month rotating EU presidency.

Hungary currently holds the presidency of the EU Council and is pushing for sanctions. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has drawn a barrage of criticism for meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow, which Budapest presented as a "peacekeeping mission.

EU plans to resume discussions on sanctions against Russia after Hungary's presidency - Politico21.10.24, 09:13 • 25764 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Kamala Harris
Donald Trump
European Union
Joe Biden
United States
Hungary
Viktor Orban
Iran
