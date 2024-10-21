EU plans to resume discussions on sanctions against Russia after Hungary's presidency - Politico

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

EU plans to resume discussions on sanctions against Russia after Hungary's presidency - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25764 views

EU countries are seeking to resume discussions on sanctions against Russia in January, when Poland takes over the presidency from Hungary. The plan is to tighten measures against Russian fuel and eliminate existing loopholes in the sanctions regime.

EU plans to resume discussions on sanctions against Russia after Hungary's presidency - Politico

European Union countries are seeking to resume discussions on sanctions against Russia in January, when Poland takes over the EU Council presidency from Hungary, Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

"EU countries are eager to resume discussions in January on how to hit Russia's economy. The reason: that's when Hungary, Moscow's closest ally in the EU, will have to relinquish control of the political discussions, and the new EU leadership team will be fully prepared to push the issue forward," the newspaper writes.

As noted, Poland, usually one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters, will take over the reins from Hungary when it assumes the EU presidency. "And Warsaw has already made it clear that it wants to use its six-month leadership to crack down on Russian fuel flowing to the continent, which remains a critical source of revenue for the Kremlin," the newspaper points out.

"Imports of Russian energy (are) growing," Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Krzysztof Bolesta said earlier this week at a ministerial meeting in Luxembourg. - "This is a bad sign. We need to deal with it.

The EU has already imposed restrictions on Russian oil and significantly reduced its purchases of pipeline gas. But there are many known loopholes that Moscow exploits, as well as a growing shadowy fleet of hard-to-trace tankers that still sell Russian fossil fuels around the world.

According to diplomats and officials, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban used his country's presidency to effectively halt sanctions talks. Now, member states are looking to Poland to revive the thorny issues on the agenda.

"A harsh winter is coming to Ukraine, but it is also the end of the disastrous Hungarian presidency," said one senior EU diplomat.

"We hope that all issues that have become hostage to Hungary's unconstructive blockade will be resolved with the necessary urgency," the diplomat added. - "Undoubtedly, a fresh breath of air is eagerly awaited.

The second diplomat said that there is a growing realization that the focus of the restrictions needs to be clarified. "We need to recognize that the sanctions regime is not working as it should - there are problems with liquefied natural gas (LNG), there are problems with oil, there are problems with certain goods," the diplomat said.

However, in order for the new package to get off the ground, the European Commission, as noted, must first propose measures to the 27 member states of the bloc.

"First of all, we need a proposal from the Commission," said the third EU diplomat. - "We cannot blame Hungary if we have nothing to talk about.

According to the newspaper, the Poles in particular want to use their presidency to achieve greater transparency about how much Russian fossil fuel is entering the EU - perhaps even under false pretenses.

The initiative has received considerable support. Earlier this week, 10 countries - including France, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Finland and the three Baltic states - issued a joint warning that the EU has recently seen "an increase in Russian LNG imports" but "these natural gas suppliers are not yet properly identified.

The document, which was reviewed by the publication, calls for stricter verification of the origin of gas entering the block to ensure traceability.

"This is a proposal that is likely to be considered by the Polish presidency in January," the publication points out.

It is noted that any new sanctions must overcome Hungary's resistance, even if Budapest no longer directs the negotiations.

Ukraine expressed optimism that Poland will be able to resume negotiations on EU sanctions.

"We have high hopes for the Polish presidency of the Council (of the EU)," Vladyslav Vlasyuk, Ukraine's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, told . - "As a neighboring country that is directly experiencing the harsh realities of this war, we expect Poland to take decisive action on sanctions.

At a meeting of European leaders on Thursday, which was attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, member states signed a statement pledging to further limit Russia's ability to wage war, including through additional sanctions.

Orban again blocks EU efforts to impose sanctions on Russia, which are necessary for the disbursement of a $50 billion loan to Ukraine18.10.24, 13:09 • 17427 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
European Union
Finland
France
Sweden
Czech Republic
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
Poland
