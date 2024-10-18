Orban again blocks EU efforts to impose sanctions on Russia, which are necessary for the disbursement of a $50 billion loan to Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban has again blocked EU sanctions against Russia, which are necessary to provide Ukraine with $50 billion. He postpones the decision until after the US election, hoping for a Trump victory.
During the EU summit in Brussels, the Hungarian prime minister refused to join the decision to provide Ukraine with $50bn in EU sanctions against Russia. According to people familiar with the matter, Viktor Orban is fulfilling his promise to postpone the decision until after the US elections.
Viktor Orban, the Prime Minister of Hungary, is apparently forcing the EU to wait for the results of the US elections, in the context of the possible election of Donald Trump as president, to decide on the issue of granting Ukraine $50 billion secured by assets of the Russian Federation that are under sanctions.
According to Bloomberg, the European Union faced a familiar obstacle as Orban once again refused to budge on the issue, keeping his promise to postpone it until after the US election.
G-7 countries and the EU have pledged to provide Ukraine with $50 billion in loans by the end of the year. As Russia advances on the battlefield and another winter approaches, cash is desperately needed to meet some of Ukraine's key needs.
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban is a strong supporter of Republican candidate Donald Trump. The former president has criticized some of the issues surrounding US funding for Ukraine.
At the same time, the EU is now seeking to adjust its sanctions to meet US demands for a more stable regime, which would allow Washington to provide most of the planned loan to Ukraine, backed by the proceeds of the frozen assets of the Russian central bank.
UNN reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Orban is trying to disrupt the provision of a $50 billion loan to Ukraine to help Trump in the election. He refuses to extend EU sanctions by blocking US participation in the financing.
Orban was "frightened" Zelensky's victory plan - he wants to negotiate with Russia on behalf of the EU.
