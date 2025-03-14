Somnologist told how to improve sleep, and what should not be done before it

Today, March 14, the World Sleep Day is celebrated around the world. Sleep is one of the three key pillars of health, along with proper nutrition and physical activity. On this day, international medical organizations remind people about the problem of sleep deprivation and insomnia, and call on humanity to lead a healthy lifestyle. In a comment to UNN, somnologist Daria Pylypenko told what is needed for quality sleep, and what should not be done before going to bed.

According to Pylypenko, it is important to develop a habit before going to bed that will help you fall asleep faster and better. In particular, 40 minutes before going to bed, you can take a shower, chat with friends, listen to music, write down disturbing thoughts, make a time plan for the next day, etc.

She emphasizes that smoking and "sitting" in gadgets before going to bed can negatively affect it. According to her, you need to be very careful with smoking before going to bed, because it negatively affects sleep, because it is an exciting procedure.

Because smoking is a psychoactive substance, a psychotropic drug, so of course, it activates nicotinic receptors. And the point here is that these are not only exciting procedures. Well, let's say, to cheer up... many people smoke in the morning to cheer up. Not really an exciting procedure. However, nicotinic receptors are very non-mastic, that is, they remember, connect information, conditionally with action and environment. And it may also happen that I can't fall asleep until I smoke. This is what makes it dangerous. There are people who, for example, if they can't fall asleep at night, they go to smoke - said Pylypenko.

The same applies to telephones, because limiting them before going to bed can improve it.

"There are many scientific studies that talk about light and noise pollution. However, again, it literally shouldn't be two hours, as they write. Literally 40 minutes, put the phone aside conditionally... all modern devices have a white, blue, green, purple wavelength spectrum. And this wave is short and it very actively excites our brain. Therefore, a simple advice is to go wash, chat, listen to music, write down disturbing thoughts, make a time plan for the next day at least 40 minutes later," - adds Pylypenko.

She also notes that alcohol before going to bed also negatively affects it, but its dose is important.

"That is a fact. If alcohol is constantly in the blood, then even in small doses it can change the architecture of sleep. In general, this phase of deep sleep begins to fail, it is shortened. The phase of rapid sleep is prolonged and sleep generally becomes less long. You know, as they say, an alcoholic's sleep is strong, but short," - adds the somnologist.

In addition, she emphasizes that falling asleep quickly may indicate problems with the body.

In fact, lying down and falling asleep should not be the case. If you lie down and pass out, it may be a sign of pathology. Because normally a person should fall asleep within 20-30 minutes. That is, it should be such a conscious process of relaxation, immersion in the first phase, such a nap and further immersion in sleep. If "shutdown" - then it immediately "jumps" into the second phase of sleep, and this will already indicate chronic sleep deprivation, or some emotional fatigue, that the person simply turns off. 20 minutes to think, relax - says the somnologist.

She also emphasizes that a great way to relax before going to sleep is music, such as the sounds of nature, rain, or just classical music, because it has a calming mode that models the heart rate.

In addition, the somnologist noted that the fact that a person needs to sleep 8 hours to get enough sleep is a myth. According to her, the duration of sleep is individual for everyone. Someone can sleep 6-7 hours to get enough sleep, and someone can sleep 10 hours.