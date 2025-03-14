Somnologist told how to improve sleep, and what should not be done before it

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16608 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107108 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168838 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106389 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342950 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173454 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144794 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196104 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124828 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108146 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Somnologist told how to improve sleep, and what should not be done before it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 95955 views

The expert told how to create useful habits for falling asleep, such as a shower or music. Smoking, gadgets and alcohol before bed can negatively affect its quality.

Somnologist told how to improve sleep, and what should not be done before it

Today, March 14, the World Sleep Day is celebrated around the world. Sleep is one of the three key pillars of health, along with proper nutrition and physical activity. On this day, international medical organizations remind people about the problem of sleep deprivation and insomnia, and call on humanity to lead a healthy lifestyle. In a comment to UNN, somnologist Daria Pylypenko told what is needed for quality sleep, and what should not be done before going to bed. 

According to Pylypenko, it is important to develop a habit before going to bed that will help you fall asleep faster and better. In particular, 40 minutes before going to bed, you can take a shower, chat with friends, listen to music, write down disturbing thoughts, make a time plan for the next day, etc. 

She emphasizes that smoking and "sitting" in gadgets before going to bed can negatively affect it. According to her, you need to be very careful with smoking before going to bed, because it negatively affects sleep, because it is an exciting procedure. 

Because smoking is a psychoactive substance, a psychotropic drug, so of course, it activates nicotinic receptors. And the point here is that these are not only exciting procedures. Well, let's say, to cheer up... many people smoke in the morning to cheer up. Not really an exciting procedure. However, nicotinic receptors are very non-mastic, that is, they remember, connect information, conditionally with action and environment. And it may also happen that I can't fall asleep until I smoke. This is what makes it dangerous. There are people who, for example, if they can't fall asleep at night, they go to smoke

- said Pylypenko. 

Tips for a Healthy Sleep: How to Set a Routine and Overcome Fatigue11.03.25, 08:38 • 204451 view

The same applies to telephones, because limiting them before going to bed can improve it. 

"There are many scientific studies that talk about light and noise pollution. However, again, it literally shouldn't be two hours, as they write. Literally 40 minutes, put the phone aside conditionally... all modern devices have a white, blue, green, purple wavelength spectrum. And this wave is short and it very actively excites our brain. Therefore, a simple advice is to go wash, chat, listen to music, write down disturbing thoughts, make a time plan for the next day at least 40 minutes later," - adds Pylypenko. 

She also notes that alcohol before going to bed also negatively affects it, but its dose is important. 

Research shows that sleep can actually help you make good decisions13.11.24, 09:52 • 107636 views

"That is a fact. If alcohol is constantly in the blood, then even in small doses it can change the architecture of sleep. In general, this phase of deep sleep begins to fail, it is shortened. The phase of rapid sleep is prolonged and sleep generally becomes less long. You know, as they say, an alcoholic's sleep is strong, but short," - adds the somnologist. 

In addition, she emphasizes that falling asleep quickly may indicate problems with the body. 

In fact, lying down and falling asleep should not be the case. If you lie down and pass out, it may be a sign of pathology. Because normally a person should fall asleep within 20-30 minutes. That is, it should be such a conscious process of relaxation, immersion in the first phase, such a nap and further immersion in sleep. If "shutdown" - then it immediately "jumps" into the second phase of sleep, and this will already indicate chronic sleep deprivation, or some emotional fatigue, that the person simply turns off. 20 minutes to think, relax

- says the somnologist. 

Sleep affects health: how to improve its quality20.10.24, 03:38 • 19051 view

She also emphasizes that a great way to relax before going to sleep is music, such as the sounds of nature, rain, or just classical music, because it has a calming mode that models the heart rate. 

In addition, the somnologist noted that the fact that a person needs to sleep 8 hours to get enough sleep is a myth. According to her, the duration of sleep is individual for everyone. Someone can sleep 6-7 hours to get enough sleep, and someone can sleep 10 hours. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyHealth
