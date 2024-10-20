Sleep affects health: how to improve its quality
Kyiv • UNN
Insufficient sleep can lead to overeating and weight gain. 47% of Ukrainians reported sleeping problems in 2023, up from 41% in 2022, due to war-related stress and anxiety.
Sleep is the foundation of physical and mental health, affecting the quality of life in general. Its duration and quality are directly related to various aspects of daily life, such as general health, mood, and eating habits. This is reported by the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Not getting enough sleep can lead to overeating, which increases the risk of weight gain. During sleep, the body regulates important hormones: ghrelin, which increases appetite, and leptin, which is responsible for feeling full. With a lack of sleep, ghrelin levels increase and leptin levels decrease, leading to an increase in appetite. This often leads to the choice of foods high in sugar and fat, as tired people seek to quickly regain energy.
Lack of sleep also reduces motivation to be physically active. This leads to a decrease in energy and calorie consumption, which negatively affects overall health.
Circadian rhythms, or biological clocks, control our sleep and other important bodily functions. Disruptions to these rhythms can lead to distress. According to a Gradus Research survey, 47% of Ukrainians reported sleep problems in 2023, up from 41% in 2022. The main factors are stress, temperature changes and sound stimuli, as well as war-related anxiety.
To ensure quality sleep, you should follow a few simple guidelines:
1. Create a routine: a regular sleep schedule will help set your body up for rest.
2. Prepare a sleeping place: a dark and quiet room with a comfortable bed promotes better sleep.
3. Use the bed only for sleeping: avoid working or eating in bed.
4. Engage in physical activity: not before bedtime.
5. Ventilate the room: fresh air will help you fall asleep more easily.
6. Avoid heavy foods and stimulants: the last meal should be 4 hours before bedtime.
7. Use breathing techniques: try the "4-7-8" breathing for relaxation.