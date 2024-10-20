Sleep affects health: how to improve its quality

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sleep affects health: how to improve its quality

Kyiv • UNN

Insufficient sleep can lead to overeating and weight gain. 47% of Ukrainians reported sleeping problems in 2023, up from 41% in 2022, due to war-related stress and anxiety.

Sleep affects health: how to improve its quality

Sleep is the foundation of physical and mental health, affecting the quality of life in general. Its duration and quality are directly related to various aspects of daily life, such as general health, mood, and eating habits. This is reported by the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Not getting enough sleep can lead to overeating, which increases the risk of weight gain. During sleep, the body regulates important hormones: ghrelin, which increases appetite, and leptin, which is responsible for feeling full. With a lack of sleep, ghrelin levels increase and leptin levels decrease, leading to an increase in appetite. This often leads to the choice of foods high in sugar and fat, as tired people seek to quickly regain energy.

Lack of sleep also reduces motivation to be physically active. This leads to a decrease in energy and calorie consumption, which negatively affects overall health.

Circadian rhythms, or biological clocks, control our sleep and other important bodily functions. Disruptions to these rhythms can lead to distress. According to a Gradus Research survey, 47% of Ukrainians reported sleep problems in 2023, up from 41% in 2022. The main factors are stress, temperature changes and sound stimuli, as well as war-related anxiety.

To ensure quality sleep, you should follow a few simple guidelines:

1. Create a routine: a regular sleep schedule will help set your body up for rest.

2. Prepare a sleeping place: a dark and quiet room with a comfortable bed promotes better sleep.

3. Use the bed only for sleeping: avoid working or eating in bed.

4. Engage in physical activity: not before bedtime.

5. Ventilate the room: fresh air will help you fall asleep more easily.

6. Avoid heavy foods and stimulants: the last meal should be 4 hours before bedtime.

7. Use breathing techniques: try the "4-7-8" breathing for relaxation.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Health
