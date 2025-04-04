Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated that the Czech ammunition supply initiative could provide Ukraine with the same amount as last year. He emphasized the unity of Europe in supporting Ukraine.
Ukraine received 500 thousand 155-mm artillery shells as part of the Czech initiative. 18 countries have allocated $1.8 billion for the purchase of ammunition, and the total volume of supplies will reach 1.5 million shells.
Czech officials expressed doubts about sending troops to Ukraine for a peacekeeping mission. The decision will depend on the parameters of the ceasefire and the participation of allies, especially the United States.
The Czech initiative has delivered 1. 6 million artillery shells to Ukraine. Funding has been secured until April, and the initiative will continue, Czech President Petr Pavel said.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announces the EU's readiness for active negotiations with the US on tariffs. Trump announces the imminent introduction of duties on European products due to the $300 billion trade deficit.
The Presidents of Ukraine and the Czech Republic held a video conversation on the supply of artillery shells and military training. They discussed the opening of a representative office of the Ministry of National Unity in the Czech Republic.
The President of Ukraine met with the Czech Prime Minister in Brussels to discuss further support. Ukraine needs 19 additional air defense systems to protect energy facilities.
A joint intelligence service at the EU level is unrealistic, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.
The Czech Republic will receive 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks and a repair and recovery vehicle from Germany as compensation for the supply of weapons to Ukraine. The first tanks will arrive at the end of 2024, and the last ones - by the end of 2026.
The "Czech Initiative" is already in effect: the first 50,000 shells have arrived in Ukraine, some of which are now being used on the front line to destroy the Russian occupiers.
Ukraine and the Czech Republic sign agreements on the construction of a new cartridge factory in Ukraine and the production of Colt CZ Group assault rifles by a Czech company in Ukraine.
The Czech Republic is ready to join the European initiative Ukraine Facility and cooperate with Ukraine in such important areas as rail transport, energy and construction by involving Czech companies in specific projects.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met in Prague with his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala to discuss economic and defense cooperation, energy challenges, and the implementation of the Peace Formula.
The Czech Republic will send Ukraine 50,000 rounds of ammunition in July and August, and 80-100,000 rounds per month from September to the end of the year as part of the Czech initiative to supply half a million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine in 2024.
President Zelenskyy announced a powerful new security agreement for Ukraine that will guarantee its security until it joins NATO.
Ukraine and the Czech Republic have agreed on further steps to finalize a bilateral security agreement to be signed by the two leaders in the near future.
The Czech Republic and Ukraine will sign a security agreement at the European Political Community summit in London on July 18, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced.
President Zelenskyy discussed with Czech Prime Minister Fiala the purchase of artillery shells for Ukraine, Ukraine's applications for EU and NATO membership, and preparations for a bilateral security agreement.
German Chancellor Scholz called on the EU to provide financial support to countries such as Germany, which are hosting large numbers of Ukrainian refugees, to finance social assistance, vocational training and language courses for them.
Ukraine has received the first batch of artillery shells under the Czech initiative, with the potential to receive 1. 5 million shells, almost twice as many as previously promised, according to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.
The Czech Republic can help train Ukrainian flights on F-16 and Gripen aircraft and can offer countries training on these aircraft, Czech Defense Minister Yana Chernokhova said.
Ukraine is expected to receive a million shells by the end of the year thanks to the Czech initiative, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said during his visit to Prague.
Czech arms manufacturer Czechoslavak Group, the largest supplier of ammunition in Central Europe, said that due to quality problems quality problems, about 50% of the shells promised to Ukraine will not be shipped as quickly as planned, as some components require additional processing or replacement.
Only a few countries have sent money to the Czech Republic to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine, despite the fact that 18 countries have joined the initiative. Prague called on its partners to meet their financial obligations.
Ukraine is expected to receive 500,000 artillery shells by the end of 2024 as part of the Czech Republic's ammunition initiative, according to a joint statement following a meeting between Prime Minister Shmyhal and EU allies in Prague.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with the leaders of the Czech Republic, Latvia, Denmark, the Netherlands and Poland in Prague to discuss key issues of support for Ukraine's struggle for independence, including the supply of artillery ammunition, air defense systems, increasing Ukrainian defense production and preparations for the Global Peace Summit.
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala in Prague to discuss the implementation of the artillery initiative, increased pressure on Russia through sanctions, and the confiscation of its frozen assets.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala supported Ukraine's right to use Western weapons to strike at Russian territory, calling this position "simply logical" as Ukraine defends itself against Russian aggression.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will meet with EU leaders in Prague to discuss military aid to Ukraine.
Ukraine will receive the first batch of 180,000 artillery shells from the allies in June at the Czech initiative.