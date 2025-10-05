$41.280.00
October 4, 08:29 AM • 28466 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 80764 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 80052 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 89005 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 111684 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 89092 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 43769 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 52687 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 35142 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 22333 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 111691 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 89095 views
Czech Prime Minister acknowledges parliamentary election results and Babiš's victory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 692 views

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala congratulated ANO party leader Andrej Babiš on his victory in the parliamentary elections. Fiala noted that the SPOLU coalition bore the brunt of the crises, and the ruling parties' result was better in terms of votes than in 2021.

Czech Prime Minister acknowledges parliamentary election results and Babiš's victory

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala congratulated ANO party leader Andrej Babiš on his victory in the parliamentary elections. This was reported by UNN with reference to Fiala's post on the social network X.

Thank you to all voters who participated in the elections. Many thanks to those who supported the SPOLU coalition, all supporters, candidates, and those who worked on the campaign. I congratulate the winner of the elections, Andrej Babiš, and I also congratulate all involved parties on their achievements.

- he wrote.

Fiala noted that in recent years, the SPOLU coalition has borne the brunt of all the crises that the Czech Republic has experienced.

We have coped with the biggest security and economic crisis in modern history. We have taken a number of unpopular but necessary steps. We have fulfilled our main promise. We have united the Czech Republic. Today we are a country that is energy independent from Russia, we are building highways faster than in Poland, and our economic growth surpasses Austria and Germany.

- the post reads.

According to the Czech Prime Minister, the result of the ruling parties, including the Pirate Party, is better in terms of votes than it was in 2021. "This is a unique result after four years of difficult governance. But the elections were decided by votes that were not lost, but were concentrated in the ANO movement. The result is obvious and must be accepted democratically. Thank you," Fiala concluded.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that according to the processed protocols, the party of Czech billionaire and populist Andrej Babiš, "Action of Dissatisfied Citizens" (ANO), is gaining a significant advantage in the parliamentary elections.

Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine01.10.25, 14:21 • 60385 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Petr Fiala
Austria
Czech Republic
Germany
Poland