Czech Prime Minister acknowledges parliamentary election results and Babiš's victory

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala congratulated ANO party leader Andrej Babiš on his victory in the parliamentary elections. This was reported by UNN with reference to Fiala's post on the social network X.

Thank you to all voters who participated in the elections. Many thanks to those who supported the SPOLU coalition, all supporters, candidates, and those who worked on the campaign. I congratulate the winner of the elections, Andrej Babiš, and I also congratulate all involved parties on their achievements. - he wrote.

Fiala noted that in recent years, the SPOLU coalition has borne the brunt of all the crises that the Czech Republic has experienced.

We have coped with the biggest security and economic crisis in modern history. We have taken a number of unpopular but necessary steps. We have fulfilled our main promise. We have united the Czech Republic. Today we are a country that is energy independent from Russia, we are building highways faster than in Poland, and our economic growth surpasses Austria and Germany. - the post reads.

According to the Czech Prime Minister, the result of the ruling parties, including the Pirate Party, is better in terms of votes than it was in 2021. "This is a unique result after four years of difficult governance. But the elections were decided by votes that were not lost, but were concentrated in the ANO movement. The result is obvious and must be accepted democratically. Thank you," Fiala concluded.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that according to the processed protocols, the party of Czech billionaire and populist Andrej Babiš, "Action of Dissatisfied Citizens" (ANO), is gaining a significant advantage in the parliamentary elections.

Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine