$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 1178 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
10:38 AM • 4466 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
09:34 AM • 7784 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 38793 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 34580 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 27987 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
October 1, 05:00 AM • 44862 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 25247 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 34592 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 63002 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1m/s
56%
757mm
Popular news
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a childPhotoOctober 1, 05:18 AM • 28665 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 25480 views
Orban may get unexpected support in attempts to keep Ukraine out of the EU - Politico08:02 AM • 14649 views
Mass drone flights over critical infrastructure facilities recorded in Germany - Spiegel08:09 AM • 20771 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhoto09:58 AM • 11091 views
Publications
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 1222 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumer11:02 AM • 5126 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhoto10:37 AM • 7718 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 38818 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1PhotoOctober 1, 05:00 AM • 44880 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Fedir Venislavskyi
Mette Frederiksen
António Costa
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhoto09:58 AM • 11117 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 25509 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 21462 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 25225 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 35389 views
Actual
TikTok
Tesla Model Y
Bild
Brent Crude
E-6 Mercury

Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1204 views

Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic will be held on October 3 and 4. Andrej Babiš's ANO party is leading in the polls, ahead of the ruling coalition.

Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine

Parliamentary elections will soon be held in the Czech Republic. The party of right-wing populist Andrej Babiš is leading in opinion polls and may win, and Babiš may return to the post of prime minister. Dmytro Levus, an international political scientist at the "United Ukraine" analytical center, told UNN what consequences this could have for Ukraine and why there is a renaissance of populist forces in Europe.

Elections will be held in the Czech Republic on September 3 and 4. The populist ANO party, led by former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, is leading in the polls, ahead of Prime Minister Petr Fiala's liberal-conservative ruling coalition.

As Reuters reported on September 29, the ANO party of Czech billionaire and former Prime Minister Babiš slightly increased its lead over the main ruling center-right coalition Spolu (Together), according to the results of the latest poll before the October 3-4 elections, conducted on Monday.

The IPSOS poll showed that support for the ANO party increased by 0.4 percentage points from August to 32.6%, while Spolu weakened by 0.4 points to 21.1%.

ANO has been confidently leading in the polls for months, fueled by promises to cut taxes, raise wages, increase spending support, curb immigration, and counter the European Union's "green" policies.

In the Czech Republic, ahead of the elections, a massive activity of TikTok accounts with pro-Russian propaganda was detected29.09.25, 14:37 • 2628 views

Who is Andrej Babiš?

Babiš is a Czech billionaire and former prime minister. He is an ally of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Thus, he can undermine the EU's course in Ukraine.

Last year, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Austrian FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, and Czech ANO leader Andrej Babiš announced the creation of a new far-right faction in the European Parliament.

Babiš then stated that the alliance has three main priorities: "protecting sovereignty, fighting illegal migration, and reviewing the Green Deal."

He also spoke about his intention to stop military aid to Ukraine, opposed increasing NATO spending, and questioned Article 5.

In addition, Babiš stated that he does not plan to lift the ban on Russian media subject to EU sanctions.

Expert opinion on the elections in the Czech Republic

We see a pan-European trend where populist forces aimed at cooperation with the Russian Federation are gaining new significance, gaining more influence, and returning to power, as in the case of the Czech Republic.

- Levus told UNN.

How the results of the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic will affect Ukraine

Levus noted that in the case of the Czech Republic, certain problems with a united front against Russia and with support for Ukraine can already be predicted.

The political scientist recalled the statement by ANO party leader and former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš that the Czech initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine would be stopped. Babiš called this initiative "rotten" and too expensive for taxpayers, which should be spent "on our own people."

I don't think it will be that radical, but the fact that the issue of reducing aid to Ukraine will constantly be raised is beyond doubt.

- said Levus.

The founder of the populist ANO party regularly downplays the threat Russia poses to the Czech Republic and wants to pressure Ukraine to quickly make peace.

"It is quite obvious that Babiš is helping Putin," Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala told the Financial Times.

CPD reacted to accounts with pro-Russian narratives before the elections in the Czech Republic30.09.25, 04:41 • 3456 views

Reasons for the flourishing of pro-Russian political forces in Europe

Political scientist Levus stated that among the countries of Central Europe, the formation of an authoritarian regime by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, which was formed in Hungary and has lasted for more than 10 years, is striking.

This is precisely evidence that practically throughout Central Europe there is a trauma of totalitarianism during communist rule, which has not been fully worked through. It is making itself felt. This leads to a renaissance of various populist forces that openly parasitize on the lie that there are conservative values promoted by Russia, which is also a lie. In this way, they are returning to power in a certain way.

- Levus explained.

What are the chances that the pro-Russian party will get a large percentage of votes?

Given what I hear from people who are more involved in the topic of the Czech Republic, it can be predicted that yes, this can happen and they can indeed gain a certain advantage and even win.

- said Levus.

How pro-Russian forces manage to gain popularity

One of the methods used by right-wing populist parties is the use of manipulative topics, in particular, promises of a better life for the population.

Also, in addition to populist theses about living better economically, Russian propaganda also works for them, because many people are openly afraid of war, and therefore, in order for it not to happen, they believe that it is better to agree to all of Russia's conditions: not to support Ukraine, not to provoke Russia.

- Levus noted.

Zelenskyy reacted to the threat of suspension of the "Czech initiative" regarding shells after the elections in the Czech Republic05.05.25, 15:45 • 8914 views

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the WorldPublications
European Parliament
Petr Fiala
Financial Times
Reuters
NATO
European Union
Czech Republic
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán