CPD reacted to accounts with pro-Russian narratives before the elections in the Czech Republic

Ahead of the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic, about 300 accounts were discovered that were spreading narratives favorable to Russia in order to influence the voting results. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Details

Most of these accounts are registered on the TikTok network. They were interconnected, commented on and reposted each other's publications, artificially increasing reach. According to the Center, their activities were coordinated by automated bots and may be part of the work of the so-called "troll factory" of the Russian Federation.

The agency emphasizes that Russia continues to actively use information influence in Eastern European countries to promote pro-Russian and Euroskeptic political forces.

Similar attempts were previously recorded in Moldova. Such actions are an element of Moscow's large-scale plan to destabilize the situation in the region and impose its own political scenarios.

Recall

Earlier, local publications already emphasized that a week before the elections, almost 300 profiles appeared on the network that systematically spread pro-Russian ideas - from glorifying Vladimir Putin and legitimizing the war in Ukraine to supporting pro-Russian candidates from the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) party and the Stačilo bloc.

