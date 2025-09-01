$41.320.06
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 29364 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 24163 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 42822 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 52165 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
05:46 AM • 50188 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
05:39 AM • 44366 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 28196 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 22687 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 53630 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 90567 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Russia is preparing new information attacks on Ukraine in September

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda campaigns in the first two weeks of September. They are aimed at discrediting security guarantees for Ukraine, the negotiation process, and international support for Kyiv.

Russia is preparing new information attacks on Ukraine in September

The Center for Countering Disinformation predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda campaigns in the first two weeks of September. The main goal is to discredit security guarantees for Ukraine, the negotiation process, and international support for Kyiv. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Center, Russia will spread narratives about the alleged ineffectiveness of Western guarantees, internal disagreements between Ukraine and its partners, and Kyiv's "lack of subjectivity" in the negotiation process. In addition, manipulation regarding the "Zapad-2025" exercises in Belarus is expected to instill fear of a new invasion and undermine faith in the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian media will also attack Ukraine's decision for youth to go abroad, spread fakes about "mass repressions," discredit Ukrainians in Poland, and create panic around energy security in winter. Other areas include promoting the image of Ukraine as a "terrorist state" through attacks on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline, using the Eastern Economic Forum and the Beijing military parade to demonstrate Russia's influence, and attempts to influence elections in Moldova and the Czech Republic.

Overall, these campaigns are aimed at destabilizing society, undermining trust in the government, and international support for Ukraine.

Russia changes military tactics: abandoning armored vehicles and relying on assault groups - CPD29.08.25, 23:33 • 11853 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Fake news
Electricity
Belarus
Czech Republic
Ukraine
Moldova
Kyiv
Poland