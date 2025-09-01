Russia is preparing new information attacks on Ukraine in September

The Center for Countering Disinformation predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda campaigns in the first two weeks of September. The main goal is to discredit security guarantees for Ukraine, the negotiation process, and international support for Kyiv. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Center, Russia will spread narratives about the alleged ineffectiveness of Western guarantees, internal disagreements between Ukraine and its partners, and Kyiv's "lack of subjectivity" in the negotiation process. In addition, manipulation regarding the "Zapad-2025" exercises in Belarus is expected to instill fear of a new invasion and undermine faith in the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian media will also attack Ukraine's decision for youth to go abroad, spread fakes about "mass repressions," discredit Ukrainians in Poland, and create panic around energy security in winter. Other areas include promoting the image of Ukraine as a "terrorist state" through attacks on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline, using the Eastern Economic Forum and the Beijing military parade to demonstrate Russia's influence, and attempts to influence elections in Moldova and the Czech Republic.

Overall, these campaigns are aimed at destabilizing society, undermining trust in the government, and international support for Ukraine.

