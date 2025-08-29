Russia changes military tactics: abandoning armored vehicles and relying on assault groups - CPD

Russia's plans indicate their final transition to the principles of using assault groups as the basis for warfare. This was stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, as reported by UNN with reference to his Telegram channel.

Details

According to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, the Russians are trying to increase recruitment for contracts, including luring conscripts and foreigners. In addition, the Russian army is relying more on motorcycles, buggies, and other vehicles instead of armored vehicles.

They are doing all this because in kill zones, armor and people are quickly destroyed by drones, and the only way to pass a zone of 5 to 15 km is on such transport. But there are enough drones now to burn such scooter riders. However, similar plans, which Belousov announces in the Russian Federation, indicate the final transition of the Russians to the principles of using assault groups as the basis for war. - the post says.

According to Andriy Kovalenko, this is not critical.

Enemy assault groups are operating in the East, they are being destroyed. On the contrary, the Russians are striving to reduce their losses. In general, the mass use of drones, especially those with artificial intelligence, will finally change the role of infantry in war. It seems that this will happen next year. - Kovalenko added.

He noted that all actions of the Russians indicate that they do not plan to end the war.

"The West, I hope, understands this. And they plan to wage war not only against us," summarized the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

Recall

On August 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian troops were gradually being pushed back in the Sumy direction. In Zaporizhzhia, the situation remains unchanged, with danger persisting due to the accumulation of enemy landing forces.