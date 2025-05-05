Zelenskyy reacted to the threat of suspension of the "Czech initiative" regarding shells after the elections in the Czech Republic

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the possible threat of stopping the "Czech initiative" to supply shells after the elections in the Czech Republic, said that he is grateful to all parliamentarians, including opposition forces. He said this during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Petr Fiala, UNN reports.

The head of the Ukrainian state commented on whether he has concerns about a possible threat to stop the Czech initiative to supply shells in the event that the opposition comes to power after the elections in the Czech Republic.

Ukraine expects 1.8 million shells and is discussing the creation of an F-16 aviation school in the Czech Republic - Zelenskyy

The elections in the Czech Republic are an internal matter of the Czech Republic. This is the choice of the Czech people. We have great respect for your sovereignty... This is exactly what Russia has been constantly violating in Ukraine. It did everything to influence the choice of Ukrainian citizens, disrespecting the sovereignty of the people, disrespecting territorial integrity - Zelenskyy said.

The President thanked all parliamentarians and all representatives, including opposition forces.

I am very glad that they all support Ukraine today and understand that Ukraine is protecting the life and security of the Czech Republic, the life and security of the whole of Europe - Zelenskyy said.

The Czech Republic and its partners are planning to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 and L-39 aircraft.

The next parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic - the 9th elections of deputies to the lower house of the Parliament of the Czech Republic are to be held by the end of October 2025.

The Financial Times reported that international efforts led by Prague to purchase ammunition for Ukraine are under threat from the opposition party of Andrej Babiš, who intends to return to politics in elections later this year.

The populist ANO party, which leads in opinion polls ahead of the October vote, has vowed to suspend the ammunition initiative if it returns to power.