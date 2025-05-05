$41.710.11
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 45147 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 86239 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 96468 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 143772 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 172057 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 203431 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 108287 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 102148 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 102384 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67732 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Zelenskyy reacted to the threat of suspension of the "Czech initiative" regarding shells after the elections in the Czech Republic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2690 views

President Zelenskyy stated his respect for the elections in the Czech Republic and thanked all parliamentarians, including the opposition, for supporting Ukraine. He emphasized that Ukraine is protecting the security of Europe.

Zelenskyy reacted to the threat of suspension of the "Czech initiative" regarding shells after the elections in the Czech Republic

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the possible threat of stopping the "Czech initiative" to supply shells after the elections in the Czech Republic, said that he is grateful to all parliamentarians, including opposition forces. He said this during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Petr Fiala, UNN reports.

The head of the Ukrainian state commented on whether he has concerns about a possible threat to stop the Czech initiative to supply shells in the event that the opposition comes to power after the elections in the Czech Republic.

Ukraine expects 1.8 million shells and is discussing the creation of an F-16 aviation school in the Czech Republic - Zelenskyy04.05.25, 18:46 • 13277 views

The elections in the Czech Republic are an internal matter of the Czech Republic. This is the choice of the Czech people. We have great respect for your sovereignty... This is exactly what Russia has been constantly violating in Ukraine. It did everything to influence the choice of Ukrainian citizens, disrespecting the sovereignty of the people, disrespecting territorial integrity

- Zelenskyy said.

The President thanked all parliamentarians and all representatives, including opposition forces.

I am very glad that they all support Ukraine today and understand that Ukraine is protecting the life and security of the Czech Republic, the life and security of the whole of Europe

- Zelenskyy said.

The Czech Republic and its partners are planning to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 and L-39 aircraft. 05.05.25, 15:05 • 4652 views

Let's add

The next parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic - the 9th elections of deputies to the lower house of the Parliament of the Czech Republic are to be held by the end of October 2025.

The Financial Times reported that international efforts led by Prague to purchase ammunition for Ukraine are under threat from the opposition party of Andrej Babiš, who intends to return to politics in elections later this year.

The populist ANO party, which leads in opinion polls ahead of the October vote, has vowed to suspend the ammunition initiative if it returns to power.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Petr Fiala
Czech Republic
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
