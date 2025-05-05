The Czech Republic and its partners are planning to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 and L-39 aircraft.

The Czech Republic has agreed with partners, the "coalition of the willing", that they will be training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and L-39s. This was stated by the country's Prime Minister Petr Fiala during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, reports UNN correspondent.

As for cooperation in the military field, we are ready to deepen our contribution to the training of Ukrainian soldiers. We have agreed that together with partners, the "coalition of the willing", we will train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and L-39s. The training will take place at bases in the Czech Republic. Ukraine is training fighter pilots on Czech models that are supplied to Ukraine," Fiala said. - Fiala said.

He also noted that the Czech artillery initiative is continuing successfully.

"We are managing to ensure deliveries as planned, and we will continue to do so. Since the beginning of the year, we have delivered half a million pieces of ammunition to Ukraine," Fiala said.

In addition, he said that he had spoken with Zelenskyy about the possible development of cooperation in nuclear energy, where the countries have the potential and a history of developing this sector.

"Czech companies are ready to take an active part in the reconstruction of key infrastructure in Ukraine and we can develop cooperation in other areas," Fiala said.