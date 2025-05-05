$41.710.11
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 45102 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 86185 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 96419 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 143739 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 172035 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 203406 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 108285 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 102146 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 102383 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67731 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

The Czech Republic and its partners are planning to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 and L-39 aircraft.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4824 views

The Czech Republic has agreed with a coalition of partners to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 and L-39 aircraft at Czech bases. Since the beginning of the year, half a million rounds of ammunition have already been delivered to Ukraine.

The Czech Republic and its partners are planning to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 and L-39 aircraft.

The Czech Republic has agreed with partners, the "coalition of the willing", that they will be training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and L-39s. This was stated by the country's Prime Minister Petr Fiala during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, reports UNN correspondent.

As for cooperation in the military field, we are ready to deepen our contribution to the training of Ukrainian soldiers. We have agreed that together with partners, the "coalition of the willing", we will train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and L-39s. The training will take place at bases in the Czech Republic. Ukraine is training fighter pilots on Czech models that are supplied to Ukraine," Fiala said.

- Fiala said.

Ukraine expects 1.8 million shells and is discussing the creation of an F-16 aviation school in the Czech Republic - Zelenskyy04.05.25, 18:46 • 13284 views

He also noted that the Czech artillery initiative is continuing successfully.

"We are managing to ensure deliveries as planned, and we will continue to do so. Since the beginning of the year, we have delivered half a million pieces of ammunition to Ukraine," Fiala said.

In addition, he said that he had spoken with Zelenskyy about the possible development of cooperation in nuclear energy, where the countries have the potential and a history of developing this sector.

"Czech companies are ready to take an active part in the reconstruction of key infrastructure in Ukraine and we can develop cooperation in other areas," Fiala said.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Petr Fiala
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Czech Republic
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
