Ukraine expects 1.8 million shells and is discussing the creation of an F-16 aviation school in the Czech Republic - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects to receive 1.8 million shells. In addition, negotiations are underway to create an aviation school in the Czech Republic. This was announced by the Head of the Ukrainian State during a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel, writes UNN.

We were talking about 1.8 million shells that could be there. This is a very strong decision. Tomorrow we will have meetings with Czech defense companies, we are preparing specifics - Zelenskyy said.

According to the President of Ukraine, negotiations are already underway between the Czech Republic and Ukraine on the creation of an F-16 aviation school.

Our representatives at the level of our government officials and military are discussing the next steps in the development of our aviation coalition, namely the creation of a Czech-Ukrainian F-16 aviation school - Zelenskyy noted.

The President emphasized that for security reasons, it is not yet possible to open such a base in Ukraine.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Prague to meet with Czech President Petr Pavel. This is the second visit of the Ukrainian leader to the Czech Republic since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.