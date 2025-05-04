$41.590.00
Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation
01:59 PM • 10303 views

Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation

May 3, 09:33 AM • 54400 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 118763 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 114680 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 79879 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 86041 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 87207 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 63887 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 76416 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 120438 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine expects 1.8 million shells and is discussing the creation of an F-16 aviation school in the Czech Republic - Zelenskyy

Kyiv

 • 3720 views

Zelenskyy announced that he expects to receive 1.8 million shells. Negotiations are also ongoing on the creation of a Czech-Ukrainian F-16 aviation school in the Czech Republic.

Ukraine expects 1.8 million shells and is discussing the creation of an F-16 aviation school in the Czech Republic - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects to receive 1.8 million shells. In addition, negotiations are underway to create an aviation school in the Czech Republic. This was announced by the Head of the Ukrainian State during a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel, writes UNN.

We were talking about 1.8 million shells that could be there. This is a very strong decision. Tomorrow we will have meetings with Czech defense companies, we are preparing specifics 

- Zelenskyy said.

According to the President of Ukraine, negotiations are already underway between the Czech Republic and Ukraine on the creation of an F-16 aviation school.

Our representatives at the level of our government officials and military are discussing the next steps in the development of our aviation coalition, namely the creation of a Czech-Ukrainian F-16 aviation school 

- Zelenskyy noted.

The President emphasized that for security reasons, it is not yet possible to open such a base in Ukraine.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Prague to meet with Czech President Petr Pavel. This is the second visit of the Ukrainian leader to the Czech Republic since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War Politics
Petr Pavel
Czech Republic
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
