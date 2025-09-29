$41.480.01
In the Czech Republic, ahead of the elections, a massive activity of TikTok accounts with pro-Russian propaganda was detected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

Hundreds of anonymous TikTok accounts are spreading pro-Russian narratives and supporting radical parties ahead of the Czech elections on October 3-4. Czech authorities are fighting a network that is trying to interfere in the elections in favor of anti-establishment parties.

In the Czech Republic, ahead of the elections, a massive activity of TikTok accounts with pro-Russian propaganda was detected

Hundreds of anonymous accounts on the video-sharing platform TikTok are increasingly spreading pro-Russian narratives and supporting radical parties ahead of the elections in the Czech Republic, which will take place on October 3-4. This was reported by Radio Prague International, writes UNN.

Czech authorities are intensively fighting a network of hundreds of interconnected accounts on the TikTok platform, which are apparently trying to interfere in the elections in favor of anti-system parties.

- reported the publication Deník N.

According to an analysis by the Center for Internet Risk Research, in the week before the elections, almost 300 profiles appeared on the network, systematically spreading pro-Russian ideas — from glorifying Vladimir Putin and legitimizing the war in Ukraine to supporting pro-Russian candidates from the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) party and the Stačilo bloc.

The content is distributed by a network of hundreds of artificially created accounts, journalists found out.

Authorities are convinced that this network of accounts is part of a troll factory, and they are trying to interfere in the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic.

- confirmed two sources in government agencies.

Recently, the Czech Republic appealed to the European Commission and the TikTok platform with a request to take appropriate measures, as these accounts violate national rules; TikTok has the ability to find out where exactly the accounts were created. According to Deník N, TikTok has already blocked and deleted some of them.

Hundreds of anonymous accounts on the TikTok platform are increasingly spreading pro-Russian narratives and supporting radical parties ahead of the elections to the lower house of the Czech Parliament, which will take place on October 3-4.

- the publication reports.

In Moldova, a warehouse of propaganda leaflets was discovered in a church before the elections27.09.25, 12:57 • 4952 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Vladimir Putin
TikTok
European Commission
Czech Republic