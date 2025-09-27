In Moldova, a warehouse of propaganda leaflets was discovered in a church before the elections

In Moldova, the police discovered a warehouse of pre-election printed materials in a church, containing offensive statements against state institutions, as well as calls for religious hatred and propaganda. Law enforcement officers noted that the leaflets were printed by supporters of a certain political party, but did not specify which one, writes UNN with reference to NewsMaker.

Details

Law enforcement officers reported that they seized 11 packages of 100 leaflets in support of one of the candidates in the parliamentary elections from a warehouse in a church in Hîncești. It was noted that the materials also contained offensive statements against state structures, messages inciting religious hatred, and propaganda. According to law enforcement, the church clergy intended to distribute these leaflets to parishioners.

Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to

Law enforcement officers also noted that they confiscated similar materials three days ago in an underground printing house in Chisinau. At the same time, the police managed to detain two suspects in the production of illegal materials - two men aged 36 and 48 from the Ocnița district.

The detainees admitted that the print runs were intended for distribution in the northern regions of the country. According to them, the process was led by a religious leader from that region, associated with the Metropolis of Moldova. He supports one of the parties participating in the elections.

Law enforcement officers confiscated all materials. An investigation is underway.

Addition

According to Reuters, Russia financed trips of Moldovan Orthodox priests to Moscow and provided them with debit cards with hundreds of dollars, after which the clergy created Telegram channels to influence elections in Moldova. The campaign's goal was to warn believers about EU integration and promote traditional "Russian" values.