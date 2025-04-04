$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14236 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25244 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62854 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210770 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120920 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389482 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309021 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213448 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244064 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255014 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71445 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21411 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43417 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129302 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13289 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129359 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210778 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389488 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253161 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309025 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1928 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12581 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43465 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71490 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56815 views
IAEA head Grossi is "seriously considering" running for UN Secretary-General

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has announced his intention to run for UN Secretary-General in 2026, when António Guterres' term expires. He also noted the "paralysis" of the UN Security Council.

Politics • April 2, 10:55 AM • 14947 views

At least 16 dead: a three-day national mourning has been declared in Argentina for the flood victims

In the Argentine city of Bahía Blanca, at least 16 people have died due to severe storms and heavy rains. Authorities have evacuated over 1500 residents and declared a three-day national mourning.

News of the World • March 10, 11:56 AM • 14594 views

Grimes sent a disturbing message to Musk about their child during his chainsaw performance

The singer Grimes publicly appealed to Elon Musk for ignoring reports of their child's serious medical problems. Musk was attending the CPAC conference and did not respond to the mother's request.

Society • February 21, 11:23 AM • 26327 views

Argentina follows the US in withdrawing from the WHO

The administration of Argentine President Javier Millais has announced the country's withdrawal from the World Health Organization. The decision is explained as a defense of sovereignty and criticism of WHO's actions during the pandemic.

News of the World • February 5, 03:03 PM • 28908 views

Mass LGBT march in Argentina due to President Milei's scandalous speech in Davos

Thousands of Argentines marched in 23 cities across the country after President Milea's speech in Davos. The protesters opposed his statements about the LGBTIQ+ community and his plans to abolish gender policies.

News of the World • February 2, 08:25 AM • 36996 views

Apple CEO to donate $1 million to Trump's inauguration - media

Tim Cook plans to personally donate $1 million to Donald Trump's inaugural committee. The inaugural committee aims to raise more than $150 million from various companies and individuals.

News of the World • January 4, 07:26 PM • 36890 views

Venezuela offers from 500 to 100 thousand US dollars for the detention of oppositionist Gonzalez

Maduro's government has announced a reward for information on the whereabouts of opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez. The opposition leader plans to return to Venezuela on January 10 to take over as president from Maduro.

News of the World • January 3, 03:46 PM • 23227 views

Zelensky invited Argentine President Milei to Ukraine

President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with Argentine leader Javier Millais. The parties discussed economic and security cooperation, as well as partnership within Mercosur.

Politics • December 28, 02:53 AM • 38307 views

Zelensky lights Hanukkah candles with rabbis of Ukraine on menorah from Milei

The President of Ukraine took part in the Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony together with the rabbis of Ukraine. The event was attended by chief rabbis from different cities of the country, and the menorah was presented by the President of Argentina.

Society • December 25, 05:32 PM • 35327 views

Trump invited the presidents of two more countries to his inauguration

Donald Trump has invited the presidents of Argentina and El Salvador to his inauguration, breaking with US political tradition. Javier Milei has already confirmed his participation, while Naib Buchele is still hesitating due to security concerns.

News of the World • December 18, 03:07 AM • 20235 views

Javier Miley is likely to attend Donald Trump's inauguration in January

Donald Trump has invited Javier Millais to the inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2025. This is the first time in history that the US president-elect has invited his Argentine counterpart to such an event.

News of the World • December 17, 07:32 AM • 17737 views

Zelensky agreed to a three-hour interview with popular podcaster Friedman

The president of Ukraine agreed to an interview with Lex Friedman, whose conversations on YouTube have more than 800 million views. The meeting will take place in Ukraine with a podcaster who interviewed Trump and Musk.

Politics • November 30, 08:11 PM • 55576 views

Argentina orders the arrest of Bolsonaro's supporters

Argentine courts have decided to arrest 61 Brazilians involved in the January 2023 riots in Brasilia. The fugitives tried to avoid punishment by hiding in Argentina.

News of the World • November 16, 09:29 AM • 20420 views

Argentine President dismisses foreign minister for voting against sanctions against Cuba at the UN

Argentine President Javier Milei dismissed Foreign Minister Diana Mondino over the vote to lift sanctions against Cuba. For the first time during Milei's presidency, Argentina did not support the US position.

News of the World • October 31, 12:13 AM • 22380 views

Zelenskyy meets with Argentine President Millais at the Peace Summit, discusses the Peace Formula and bilateral cooperation

President Zelenskyy met with Argentine President Javier Millais at the Peace Summit in Switzerland, where they discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and bilateral cooperation.

War • June 15, 08:12 PM • 123846 views

Argentine President arrives at the Peace Summit

Argentine President Javier Milei arrives in Switzerland to take part in the official ceremony of the Peace Summit after initially changing his mind about going.

Politics • June 15, 03:23 PM • 23960 views

Change of plans: Argentine President will not go to the Peace Summit in Switzerland-mass media

Argentine president Javier Miley will not attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16, preferring instead to stay in Argentina during national holidays.

Politics • June 7, 12:40 PM • 191852 views

Spain recalls ambassador to Argentina over President Millais' remarks

Spain has recalled its ambassador to Argentina and demanded a public apology from Argentine President Javier Millais for his statements criticizing the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as a corrupt official.

Politics • May 19, 07:22 PM • 32655 views

Colombia expels Argentine officials

Colombia expelled Argentine diplomats after Argentine President Javier Milei repeatedly insulted Colombian President Gustavo Petro, calling him a "murderer, terrorist and communist. "

Politics • March 28, 06:05 AM • 32093 views

President of Argentina plans to visit Ukraine in June

Argentine President Javier Milei plans to visit Ukraine in June to reaffirm his support for President Zelenskyy, and may also stop in Paris and Berlin to meet with Macron and Scholz.

Politics • March 6, 08:16 AM • 33143 views

Argentine President promises platform to support Ukraine in Latin America

Argentina's President Javier Milei plans to hold a Latin American summit in 2024 to support Ukraine as it fights against Russian aggression.

Politics • February 29, 07:55 AM • 26960 views

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visits the Falkland Islands for the first time in 30 years

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited the Falkland Islands for the first time in 30 years to pay tribute to the British military who died in the 1982 conflict and reaffirm the UK's commitment to protecting the islands' sovereignty.

Politics • February 20, 03:18 AM • 118789 views

South Africa announces that five countries have confirmed their accession to BRICS

South Africa has confirmed that Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will join the BRICS, while Argentina declined the invitation.

News of the World • January 31, 04:04 PM • 32116 views

Colombia recalls its ambassador from Argentina after Milei's statements

Colombia recalled its ambassador from Argentina after Argentine President Javier Milei made disrespectful comments calling Colombian President Gustavo Petro a "communist murderer," which led to a deterioration in relations between the two countries.

News of the World • January 27, 01:45 AM • 27063 views

Argentina's new president signs decree on more than 300 economic reforms

Argentina's President Javier Milei signed a decree to implement more than 300 economic reforms aimed at privatization and market deregulation, which caused opposition protests.

News of the World • December 21, 11:35 AM • 30507 views

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi wins the presidential election in Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was re-elected to a new six-year term with 89. 6% of the valid votes cast, amidst the fact that his country is facing significant economic challenges, including high external debt and inflation, as his country faces significant economic challenges, including high foreign debt and inflation.

Politics • December 18, 02:01 PM • 32601 views

16 people died during severe storms in Argentina and Uruguay

A severe storm in Argentina and Uruguay resulted in 16 deaths: victims of falling branches, a collapsed wall and strong winds. President Miley visited the affected area.

Society • December 18, 02:50 AM • 28269 views