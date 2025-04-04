IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has announced his intention to run for UN Secretary-General in 2026, when António Guterres' term expires. He also noted the "paralysis" of the UN Security Council.
In the Argentine city of Bahía Blanca, at least 16 people have died due to severe storms and heavy rains. Authorities have evacuated over 1500 residents and declared a three-day national mourning.
The singer Grimes publicly appealed to Elon Musk for ignoring reports of their child's serious medical problems. Musk was attending the CPAC conference and did not respond to the mother's request.
The administration of Argentine President Javier Millais has announced the country's withdrawal from the World Health Organization. The decision is explained as a defense of sovereignty and criticism of WHO's actions during the pandemic.
Thousands of Argentines marched in 23 cities across the country after President Milea's speech in Davos. The protesters opposed his statements about the LGBTIQ+ community and his plans to abolish gender policies.
Tim Cook plans to personally donate $1 million to Donald Trump's inaugural committee. The inaugural committee aims to raise more than $150 million from various companies and individuals.
Maduro's government has announced a reward for information on the whereabouts of opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez. The opposition leader plans to return to Venezuela on January 10 to take over as president from Maduro.
President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with Argentine leader Javier Millais. The parties discussed economic and security cooperation, as well as partnership within Mercosur.
The President of Ukraine took part in the Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony together with the rabbis of Ukraine. The event was attended by chief rabbis from different cities of the country, and the menorah was presented by the President of Argentina.
Donald Trump has invited the presidents of Argentina and El Salvador to his inauguration, breaking with US political tradition. Javier Milei has already confirmed his participation, while Naib Buchele is still hesitating due to security concerns.
The president of Ukraine agreed to an interview with Lex Friedman, whose conversations on YouTube have more than 800 million views. The meeting will take place in Ukraine with a podcaster who interviewed Trump and Musk.
Argentine courts have decided to arrest 61 Brazilians involved in the January 2023 riots in Brasilia. The fugitives tried to avoid punishment by hiding in Argentina.
Argentine President Javier Milei dismissed Foreign Minister Diana Mondino over the vote to lift sanctions against Cuba. For the first time during Milei's presidency, Argentina did not support the US position.
President Zelenskyy met with Argentine President Javier Millais at the Peace Summit in Switzerland, where they discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and bilateral cooperation.
Argentine President Javier Milei arrives in Switzerland to take part in the official ceremony of the Peace Summit after initially changing his mind about going.
Argentine president Javier Miley will not attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16, preferring instead to stay in Argentina during national holidays.
Spain has recalled its ambassador to Argentina and demanded a public apology from Argentine President Javier Millais for his statements criticizing the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as a corrupt official.
Colombia expelled Argentine diplomats after Argentine President Javier Milei repeatedly insulted Colombian President Gustavo Petro, calling him a "murderer, terrorist and communist. "
Argentine President Javier Milei plans to visit Ukraine in June to reaffirm his support for President Zelenskyy, and may also stop in Paris and Berlin to meet with Macron and Scholz.
Argentina's President Javier Milei plans to hold a Latin American summit in 2024 to support Ukraine as it fights against Russian aggression.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited the Falkland Islands for the first time in 30 years to pay tribute to the British military who died in the 1982 conflict and reaffirm the UK's commitment to protecting the islands' sovereignty.
South Africa has confirmed that Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will join the BRICS, while Argentina declined the invitation.
Argentina's President Javier Milei signed a decree to implement more than 300 economic reforms aimed at privatization and market deregulation, which caused opposition protests.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was re-elected to a new six-year term with 89. 6% of the valid votes cast, amidst the fact that his country is facing significant economic challenges, including high external debt and inflation, as his country faces significant economic challenges, including high foreign debt and inflation.
A severe storm in Argentina and Uruguay resulted in 16 deaths: victims of falling branches, a collapsed wall and strong winds. President Miley visited the affected area.