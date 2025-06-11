The Supreme Court upheld the sentence of the former President of Argentina - six years in prison
Cristina Kirchner, former president of Argentina, received 6 years in prison for corruption. The court also banned her from holding public office in the country.
Argentina's highest judicial instance has upheld the verdict against ex-President Cristina Kirchner. In addition to the prison sentence, which remains in force, the former president is also deprived of the right to hold public office in Argentina.
Former President of Argentina Cristina Kirchner will be under arrest - a six-year prison term for the former head of the country for corruption has been confirmed. Kirchner's appeal, 72, was "rejected" by the court the day before.
The sentences handed down by previous courts were based on a large amount of evidence presented
Cristina Kirchner was president from 2007 to 2015. The former head of the country was convicted by a court in 2022 in a case of fraud in the field of state road construction projects. The trial was devoted to public tenders in Santa Cruz in the south of the country, including during Kirchner's presidency in 2007-2015.
The trial, which began in 2016, concerned 51 government road construction contracts during the presidency of Cristina Kirchner and her late husband, former President Néstor Kirchner. The contracts were concluded with companies associated with Lázaro Báez, a convicted construction magnate and friend of the presidential couple, at prices that exceeded market prices by 20 percent.
It should also be noted that Kirchner has always denied the accusations and claimed to be a victim of political persecution. The former president, after the announcement of the decision, called the judges "puppets of those who rule over them."
Instead of prison - house arrest, but also with a ban on participating in elections
According to Argentine law, the 72-year-old woman can hope that she will not have to go to prison due to her age, but serve her sentence under house arrest.
In addition, the confirmation of the guilty verdict by the country's highest court means that Kirchner will no longer be able to run for public office in Argentina.
As the media explain, in addition to the prison sentence, yesterday's decision also means a lifetime ban on the former head of the country from holding political positions.
