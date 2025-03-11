In Argentina, the trial has begun in the case of Diego Maradona's death
In San Isidro, the trial against Diego Maradona's medical team has started, accused of "simple manslaughter due to negligence". The defendants face 8 to 25 years in prison, and the case includes nearly 200 witnesses.
On the dock is Maradona's private medical team. The case involves 7 defendants and nearly 200 witnesses. Nurse Dahiana Madrid, who is the 8th defendant, will be tried in a separate case.
On Tuesday, March 11, in a court in San Isidro, about 30 kilometers north of Buenos Aires, a trial began to determine whether Diego Maradona's death was the result of negligence on the part of the medical staff.
Seven members of Maradona's medical team are accused of "simple manslaughter through negligence," meaning without intent, when the perpetrator knows they could cause someone's death and continues their actions anyway. The defendants face between eight and 25 years in prison.
The oral hearing will be conducted by court No. 7 in San Isidro and may last about four months. The list of witnesses includes 192 names, including doctors, journalists, relatives of "El Diez," and people who were part of his inner circle, such as Diego Maradona's children.
In addition to the trial that began on Tuesday, March 11, nurse Dahiana Gisela Madrid, known as "the eighth defendant," will appear before a separate jury trial that will start in July at her request.
Diego Maradona died of cardiac arrest and respiratory failure related to acute pulmonary edema on November 25, 2020, at 12:30 PM, in a hospital bed at a private residence in Tigre (Buenos Aires, Argentina). A few weeks earlier, he had undergone surgery for a hematoma on his head and was hospitalized for eight days.
The body of the world football star was weakened by several health issues caused by an excessive lifestyle: chronic kidney failure, liver cirrhosis, heart failure, neurological deterioration, alcoholism, and dependence on psychotropic drugs.
Recovery after surgery went well. Maradona was to be transferred to a rehabilitation clinic, and a private team of doctors and nurses insisted on renting a house in an exclusive area of Buenos Aires, where the 60-year-old man was to recover under their supervision.
The autopsy revealed that the 1986 World Champion died of "acute pulmonary edema against the backdrop of exacerbated chronic heart failure." However, prosecutors claim there were serious omissions that left Maradona in a "helpless situation," without receiving the necessary assistance.
An interdisciplinary medical commission convened by the San Isidro Attorney General concluded that Diego died 12 hours before his death and could have had "better chances of survival" had he been hospitalized in a clinic.
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman died of natural causes about a week after his wife Betsy Arakawa died from a rare virus, reported the New Mexico medical examiner in the USA.
