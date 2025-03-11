In Argentina, the trial has begun in the case of Diego Maradona's death

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17216 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108220 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169545 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106798 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343301 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173605 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144888 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196138 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124873 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108158 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.2m/s
69%
"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38587 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86227 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24126 views

Zelenskyy named the "red lines" in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12017 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20998 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17218 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86300 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 108223 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169549 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160358 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21046 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24171 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38627 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47311 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135875 views
In Argentina, the trial has begun in the case of Diego Maradona's death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17150 views

In San Isidro, the trial against Diego Maradona's medical team has started, accused of "simple manslaughter due to negligence". The defendants face 8 to 25 years in prison, and the case includes nearly 200 witnesses.

In Argentina, the trial has begun in the case of Diego Maradona's death

On the dock is Maradona's private medical team. The case involves 7 defendants and nearly 200 witnesses. Nurse Dahiana Madrid, who is the 8th defendant, will be tried in a separate case.

Reports UNN with link to Rerfil and AFP.

On Tuesday, March 11, in a court in San Isidro, about 30 kilometers north of Buenos Aires, a trial began to determine whether Diego Maradona's death was the result of negligence on the part of the medical staff.

Seven members of Maradona's medical team are accused of "simple manslaughter through negligence," meaning without intent, when the perpetrator knows they could cause someone's death and continues their actions anyway. The defendants face between eight and 25 years in prison.

Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne: five people charged30.12.24, 10:53 • 21237 views

The oral hearing will be conducted by court No. 7 in San Isidro and may last about four months. The list of witnesses includes 192 names, including doctors, journalists, relatives of "El Diez," and people who were part of his inner circle, such as Diego Maradona's children.

In addition to the trial that began on Tuesday, March 11, nurse Dahiana Gisela Madrid, known as "the eighth defendant," will appear before a separate jury trial that will start in July at her request.

Note

Diego Maradona died of cardiac arrest and respiratory failure related to acute pulmonary edema on November 25, 2020, at 12:30 PM, in a hospital bed at a private residence in Tigre (Buenos Aires, Argentina). A few weeks earlier, he had undergone surgery for a hematoma on his head and was hospitalized for eight days. 

The body of the world football star was weakened by several health issues caused by an excessive lifestyle: chronic kidney failure, liver cirrhosis, heart failure, neurological deterioration, alcoholism, and dependence on psychotropic drugs.

Iranian President Raisi's mysterious death: media compiles 'list of suspects'20.05.24, 18:57 • 20875 views

Recovery after surgery went well. Maradona was to be transferred to a rehabilitation clinic, and a private team of doctors and nurses insisted on renting a house in an exclusive area of Buenos Aires, where the 60-year-old man was to recover under their supervision.

The autopsy revealed that the 1986 World Champion died of "acute pulmonary edema against the backdrop of exacerbated chronic heart failure." However, prosecutors claim there were serious omissions that left Maradona in a "helpless situation," without receiving the necessary assistance.

An interdisciplinary medical commission convened by the San Isidro Attorney General concluded that Diego died 12 hours before his death and could have had "better chances of survival" had he been hospitalized in a clinic.

Reminder

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman died of natural causes about a week after his wife Betsy Arakawa died from a rare virus, reported the New Mexico medical examiner in the USA.

The Ratushny brothers' grandfather died a day after his grandson was killed at the front02.03.25, 15:57 • 39573 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsNews of the World
Buenos Aires
Argentina
