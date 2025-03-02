The Ratushny brothers' grandfather died a day after his grandson was killed at the front
93-year-old Yuriy Ratushny passed away of natural causes on March 1. The day before, his grandson Vasyl, a UAV pilot from the Magyar Birds unit, was killed by an enemy FPV drone at the front.
Yuriy Ratushnyi died at the age of 93. This week, his grandson Vasyl Ratushnyi, who was a UAV pilot with the Magyar Birds unit, was killed in the war.
On Saturday, March 1, 93-year-old Yuriy Ratushnyi, grandfather of brothers Roman and Vasyl Ratushnyi, Ukrainian defenders and activists, died.
This was reported by his son Taras Ratushny on his FB page. He explained that his father died of natural causes. No other details were reported.
It should be noted that The day before Yuriy Ratushnyi's death, on February 28, the brother of the well-known activist Roman Ratushnyi, Vasyl, died at the front. He was a UAV pilot in the Birds of Magyara unit. Vasyl Ratushnyi was killed on the night of February 27, during a combat mission, by a direct hit from an FPV drone.
The mother of Vasyl and Roman Ratushnyi, writer Svitlana Povaliaieva, also posted a recent conversation with her son, in which Vasyl shared that it was difficult at the front, but the work inspired the defenders of Ukraine to act.
Roman Ratushnyi was known as a public figure and the founder of the Protect Protasiv Yar movement. Unfortunately, he died in a battle with the occupiers near Izium, Kharkiv region, on June 14, 2022.