Iranian President Raisi's mysterious death: media compiles 'list of suspects'

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 73807 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105673 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148627 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152808 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249375 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173878 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165171 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148289 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225363 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113041 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44274 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 39143 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 33053 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57531 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51545 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249375 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225363 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211529 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237301 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224151 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 73807 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51545 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57531 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112694 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113604 views
Iranian President Raisi's mysterious death: media compiles 'list of suspects'

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20810 views

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and other senior officials have died in a mysterious helicopter crash, raising suspicions of foul play amid an internal power struggle in Iran and tensions with Israel and Azerbaijan.

The media calls Iranian President Raisi's death "mysterious", and Time even decided to compile its own "list of suspects", reports UNN.

Details

Ibrahim Raisi, whose helicopter crashed in northwestern Iran on Sunday, was both Iran's president and the candidate seeking to succeed the country's elderly de facto ruler, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Both political positions carry a heightened level of risk roughly comparable to that of traveling by air inside Iran, where flight safety, undermined by decades of sanctions and uneven maintenance, has claimed the lives of nearly as many senior Iranian officials as its shadowy war with Israel. 

The cause of the crash, which also killed Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan Province and others, is under investigation, the publication notes. But any official conclusion will be open to interpretation - such as the fireworks seen on the streets of Tehran on Sunday night: were they celebrating the eve of the holiday marking the birth of Reza, known as the 8th Imam? Or the death of Raisi, the famously tough president?

Suspicions abound. The crash comes two months after Iran launched a massive missile and drone strike on Israel in response to an Israeli airstrike that killed two high-ranking Iranian generals in Syria on April 1. 

Raisi's helicopter went down in a mountainous forest near the border with Azerbaijan, which is the least friendly of Iran's neighbors - in part because it maintains relations with Israel and has a history of cooperation with the Mossad.

But the weather was also "suspicious". The Iranian state said efforts to find the crash site were hampered by fog, wind and heavy rain, and released footage of rescue crews rushing through the enveloping fog.

Finally, there is the internal politics of the Islamic Republic, known for its brutality even in the best of times, but even more so given the constant rumors that Khamenei, who has ruled for 35 years, is ill.

"Raisi's death will create a succession crisis in Iran," Karim Sadjapour, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told TIME on Sunday.

He and Mojtaba Khamenei - son of the 85-year-old Supreme Leader - are the only candidates discussed for the throne. In Iran's conspiratorial political culture, few would believe that Raisi's death was accidental.

Raisi, 63, has thrived in this conspiratorial culture. The name of his political faction, the Combat Clergy Association, hints at his place in the authoritarian theocratic system that in 1979 replaced the monarchy that ruled Iran for much of the 20th century. Raisi made his career as an enforcer, serving as a prosecutor in various provinces and demonstrating his commitment to being a hardliner. In the late 1980s, he served on a "death committee" that human rights organizations say ordered the summary execution of thousands of political prisoners.

The executions disrupted the succession plan of Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the Shiite cleric who led the 1979 revolution after his own outraged protégé declared, "I said I will follow you anywhere, but I will not follow you to hell. " Instead, the position went to Khamenei of the same name, who was quickly promoted to ayatollah. In the decades that followed, Raisi also rose through the ranks, eventually heading the judiciary, which reports directly to the leader.

But Raisi had no clear political followers, except for regime supporters, who make up about 20 percent of Iran's 88 million people. His election as president in 2021, amid record low turnout and allegations of fraud, was seen by observers as a signal that the "system," as Iranians call the ruling apparatus, no longer views elected office as a necessary pressure valve for the majority of Iranians. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World

