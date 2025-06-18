Ukraine extradited a member of an international cybercrime group to the USA

The Office of the Prosecutor General ensured the extradition to the United States of America of a member of an organized criminal group involved in the distribution of the Ryuk ransomware. This was reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, members of this criminal group carried out over 2400 cyberattacks in various countries around the world with the aim of extorting ransom for restoring access to encrypted data.

The total amount of payments they received exceeds 100 million US dollars.

Thanks to coordinated cooperation, Ukrainian law enforcement officers detained the foreigner in Kyiv in April 2025 at the request of the USA. The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv decided to apply extradition arrest to him - the statement says.

After the completion of the extradition check and the entry into force of the extradition decision, the person was handed over to the American side on June 18, 2025.

