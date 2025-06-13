Hackers of the GUR hit the services of the customs and tax service of the Russian Federation and Russian Railways - sources

From June 10 to 12, cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate conducted a series of successful cyberattacks on the resources of the Russian tax and customs service, which paralyzed internal document flow for some time. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

The Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation confirmed the DDoS attack, but called it the wording "information exchange with foreign economic activity operators is complicated."

In addition, services related to the customs and tax service of the Russian Federation were subjected to cyberattacks. In particular:

"Kontur" - a leading Russian developer of digital services for accounting and business;

"Honest Sign" - the national digital labeling system;

"GosKlyuch" - electronic signature server.

Also, cyber specialists of the GUR repeated the attack on the website and mobile service "RZD". Yesterday, during the day, Russians were again unable to buy train tickets through the website and mobile application of the Russian railway. Most complaints came from St. Petersburg, Tver and Sverdlovsk regions of the Russian Federation.

The company confirmed technical problems with the website and mobile application due to a powerful DDoS attack and recommended that Russians buy tickets at ticket offices at railway stations and railway stations.

GUR hackers remind that RZD, the tax and customs service of the Russian Federation maximally support and facilitate Russian aggression against Ukraine, and therefore are legitimate targets for cyberattacks.

Supplement

Cyber specialists GUR disabled 370 servers and 500 switches of the Russian provider "Orion Telecom". The company provided communication for security forces and a city with uranium mining.