$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 6760 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
08:06 AM • 16796 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 20334 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 38856 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 78736 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 208036 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 217612 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 198840 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 228100 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 192409 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3m/s
50%
750mm
Popular news
Occupants advanced near 3 settlements in Sumy and Donetsk regions – DeepState mapsJune 18, 12:22 AM • 39274 views
In Belgium, a researcher found an estate with a wine cellar and 18th-century "treasures"June 18, 01:41 AM • 12030 views
G7 will not publish a joint statement on Ukraine due to resistance from the USJune 18, 02:08 AM • 50251 views
Zelensky canceled the press conference in Calgary and is returning to KyivJune 18, 02:35 AM • 24648 views
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 2104:45 AM • 57898 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 111362 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 339377 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 381053 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 384066 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 453662 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Igor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Kyiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 70983 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 130787 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 143067 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 202857 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118846 views
Actual
The New York Times
Facebook
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Fox News

Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6744 views

Political scientist Oleg Lisny stated that Trump fled responsibility at the G7 summit, disrupting the meeting with Zelensky regarding arms supplies. Ukraine lost a chance to resolve the issue.

Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine

One of the key tasks of Ukraine during the G7 summit was to hold talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. However, the American leader ran away from responsibility and the issue of supplying weapons or purchasing from the USA  is being postponed. This opinion was expressed to a journalist UNN by political scientist Oleh Lisnyi.

Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump disrupted

Axios reported that Donald Trump will meet with President Zelenskyy at the G7 summit.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the G7 summit on Tuesday without a meeting with Trump and new US support with weapons.

Zelenskyy stated that he plans to discuss with Trump the issue of the defense package that Kyiv is ready to buy.

In my opinion, it was one of the key tasks for Ukraine to hold negotiations with Trump on foreign territory. The meeting in the Vatican showed that in this way it is possible to talk to Trump effectively and achieve the goals set.

- said Lisnyi.

However, the political scientist stated that Trump ran away from responsibility.

However, Trump behaved, to put it mildly, strangely and actually ran away, if not from someone, then from responsibility, that's for sure. After all, he was awaited not only by Zelenskyy, but also by the leaders of other countries with whom the United States has tariff issues. He also did not want to discuss them

- Lisnyi noted.

Lisnyi reminded that Zelenskyy went to the G7 summit in order to discuss with the US president the supply of weapons on a paid basis.

This is very important for us, but Trump decided that he has more important things to do. My main hope was that we could resolve the issue of supplying weapons or purchases, but it is being postponed

- said the political scientist.

Overall result of Ukraine at the G7 summit

Lisnyi noted that Ukraine was able to use this platform for a public appeal to the world, which is also an important result.

(It is important - ed.) to convey in the person of the President the main messages that are obvious to us, but may be different in the world if they are not articulated. Consolidation around Ukraine is also a result, because all countries understand or articulate that Ukraine needs to be helped

- the political scientist believes.

Sanctions against Russia

Ukraine wants establishment of the price of Russian oil at the level of 30 dollars.  Zelenskyy emphasized that it is with such a ceiling per barrel of oil that true peace can come. He also stated that the price of oil at 45 dollars, as proposed by the EU in the next sanctions package, is better than 60 dollars.

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks10.06.25, 16:16 • 46529 views

I am not ready to say whether it will be possible to lower the price of oil. In my opinion, this result was illusory from the point of view that the geopolitical situation changed literally a few days before the start of the G7 summit. We are talking about the conflict between Israel and Iran. Of course, this negatively affected us on the price of oil. Therefore, this remains a wish for us so far

- explained Lisnyi.

As Politico writes, the leaders of the G7  failed to convince Trump to agree on new joint measures against Russia.

Three diplomats told Politico that a joint declaration in support of Kyiv was not adopted, despite the fact that just a few days before the meeting in Canada, delegations preparing for the summit were still hoping to find wording that would suit all G7 leaders, including Donald Trump.

However, as a Canadian official later stated, it became clear to those involved in the preparatory work that Trump would not agree to harsh statements against Russia.

G7 will not publish a joint statement on Ukraine due to resistance from the US18.06.25, 05:08 • 50641 view

Lisnyi expressed the opinion of UNN that  the G7 summit was intended not to solve problems, but to avoid angering Trump.

To make the atmosphere as comfortable as possible for him so that he does not enter a state of scandal, but he decided not to scandal, but simply to run away. Therefore, if we take the starting position that there will be no joint communique on Ukraine and the Russian-Ukrainian war, then I think that no one expected any groundbreaking results

- emphasized Lisnyi.

Addition

Chairman of the G7 summit, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that the G7 leaders expressed support for the efforts of US President Donald Trump aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and are also "determined to explore" all options for maximum pressure on Russia.

President Zelenskyy summing up the results of his trip to Canada, said that the countries of the "Group of Seven" (G7) are ready to support Ukrainian defense now, as well as rebuild Ukraine together after the end of the war.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that his country will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 billion Canadian dollars (1.3 billion US dollars) in military aid and another 2.3 billion dollars (1.5 billion US dollars) in loans.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Israel
Donald Trump
European Union
Canada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9