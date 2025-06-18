Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine

One of the key tasks of Ukraine during the G7 summit was to hold talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. However, the American leader ran away from responsibility and the issue of supplying weapons or purchasing from the USA is being postponed. This opinion was expressed to a journalist UNN by political scientist Oleh Lisnyi.

Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump disrupted

Axios reported that Donald Trump will meet with President Zelenskyy at the G7 summit.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the G7 summit on Tuesday without a meeting with Trump and new US support with weapons.

Zelenskyy stated that he plans to discuss with Trump the issue of the defense package that Kyiv is ready to buy.

In my opinion, it was one of the key tasks for Ukraine to hold negotiations with Trump on foreign territory. The meeting in the Vatican showed that in this way it is possible to talk to Trump effectively and achieve the goals set. - said Lisnyi.

However, the political scientist stated that Trump ran away from responsibility.

However, Trump behaved, to put it mildly, strangely and actually ran away, if not from someone, then from responsibility, that's for sure. After all, he was awaited not only by Zelenskyy, but also by the leaders of other countries with whom the United States has tariff issues. He also did not want to discuss them - Lisnyi noted.

Lisnyi reminded that Zelenskyy went to the G7 summit in order to discuss with the US president the supply of weapons on a paid basis.

This is very important for us, but Trump decided that he has more important things to do. My main hope was that we could resolve the issue of supplying weapons or purchases, but it is being postponed - said the political scientist.

Overall result of Ukraine at the G7 summit

Lisnyi noted that Ukraine was able to use this platform for a public appeal to the world, which is also an important result.

(It is important - ed.) to convey in the person of the President the main messages that are obvious to us, but may be different in the world if they are not articulated. Consolidation around Ukraine is also a result, because all countries understand or articulate that Ukraine needs to be helped - the political scientist believes.

Sanctions against Russia

Ukraine wants establishment of the price of Russian oil at the level of 30 dollars. Zelenskyy emphasized that it is with such a ceiling per barrel of oil that true peace can come. He also stated that the price of oil at 45 dollars, as proposed by the EU in the next sanctions package, is better than 60 dollars.

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

I am not ready to say whether it will be possible to lower the price of oil. In my opinion, this result was illusory from the point of view that the geopolitical situation changed literally a few days before the start of the G7 summit. We are talking about the conflict between Israel and Iran. Of course, this negatively affected us on the price of oil. Therefore, this remains a wish for us so far - explained Lisnyi.

As Politico writes, the leaders of the G7 failed to convince Trump to agree on new joint measures against Russia.

Three diplomats told Politico that a joint declaration in support of Kyiv was not adopted, despite the fact that just a few days before the meeting in Canada, delegations preparing for the summit were still hoping to find wording that would suit all G7 leaders, including Donald Trump.

However, as a Canadian official later stated, it became clear to those involved in the preparatory work that Trump would not agree to harsh statements against Russia.

G7 will not publish a joint statement on Ukraine due to resistance from the US

Lisnyi expressed the opinion of UNN that the G7 summit was intended not to solve problems, but to avoid angering Trump.

To make the atmosphere as comfortable as possible for him so that he does not enter a state of scandal, but he decided not to scandal, but simply to run away. Therefore, if we take the starting position that there will be no joint communique on Ukraine and the Russian-Ukrainian war, then I think that no one expected any groundbreaking results - emphasized Lisnyi.

Addition

Chairman of the G7 summit, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that the G7 leaders expressed support for the efforts of US President Donald Trump aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and are also "determined to explore" all options for maximum pressure on Russia.

President Zelenskyy summing up the results of his trip to Canada, said that the countries of the "Group of Seven" (G7) are ready to support Ukrainian defense now, as well as rebuild Ukraine together after the end of the war.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that his country will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 billion Canadian dollars (1.3 billion US dollars) in military aid and another 2.3 billion dollars (1.5 billion US dollars) in loans.