EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

The European Union has officially proposed a new, 18th, package of sanctions against Russia, which proposes lowering the price cap on Russian oil from $60 to $45 per barrel, and is also aimed at Russia's "shadow fleet" for oil exports, the Russian banking sector, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Russia's goal is not peace. Today we are increasing pressure on Russia with the 18th package of tough sanctions. - said von der Leyen in X.

According to her, the new package of sanctions focuses on the energy and banking sectors of Russia.

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

Russia is escalating the war. Therefore, we are increasing pressure on them to stop. Our new sanctions proposals are aimed at cutting Russia's energy revenues with a $45 oil price cap, banning more "shadow vessels" while slowing down its military industry. - said EU High Representative Kaja Kallas in X.

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico