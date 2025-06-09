EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

The European Union may put the next package of sanctions against Russia to a vote on June 20 if the United States agrees to a coordinated approach, Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to one senior diplomat closely following the preparations for the G7, "The EU is waiting for a signal to move forward with the 18th package of sanctions against Russia."

"If the US signs up to a coordinated approach, the next package of sanctions could come to a vote as early as June 20," the diplomat said.

The publication points out that starting next Sunday, the leaders of the G7 group will meet in Kananaskis, Canada, at a summit that is called the main summit for Ukraine and broader security issues. The leaders of the EU, Ukraine, Mexico and Australia will also participate, the publication writes.

The EU and Britain, as indicated, are pushing for a reduction in the ceiling on Russian oil prices to increase pressure on Moscow to end the war against Ukraine. US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that the G7's move to reduce the ceiling will be part of a "June build-up" of measures aimed at increasing the cost of the war for Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, the publication notes.

European Commission: not only the EU, but also other G7 partners support lowering the price cap on Russian oil

According to Graham, lowering the price ceiling to $45 or $50 from $60 a barrel - combined with the US introduction of 500 percent duties on Russian exports of oil and raw materials and the EU's adoption of the 18th package of sanctions - would be a powerful blow. While critics point out that Russia has been able to circumvent the price ceiling, Graham argues that secondary US sanctions against those who buy Russian oil will force many countries to comply, which will hit Moscow's pocket hard and force it to take peace talks seriously.

But, the publication writes, "as is often the case these days, there is a huge question mark over what US President Donald Trump wants to do." The Trump administration appears to be ambiguous about Graham's bill. The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the president's aides were quietly pushing for a softening of Graham's "devastating" plan, including by giving the US president powers over which organizations are targeted and changing the word "must" to "may" in the bill.

Under pressure from reporters on Graham's bill, Trump said supporters should wait for his "green light" to proceed with the vote. But he is not tied to a date. He said the deadline is "in my head," despite saying on May 28 that it would take "about a week and a half to two weeks" to determine whether Putin is serious about peace, the publication writes.

Graham's prediction of a powerful coordinated approach to force Russia to sue for peace may still begin to materialize in Canada. But without Trump's approval (US lawmakers are unlikely to go directly against the president), the whole structure really looks very shaky, the publication notes.

Addendum

On the eve of the meeting, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Slovakia would block any EU sanctions against Russia that harm the country's interests.

"If there are sanctions that harm us, I will never vote for them," Fico said. - I am interested in being a constructive player in the EU, but not at the expense of the Slovak Republic."

His words came after the Slovak Parliament approved a resolution on Thursday calling on the government in Bratislava not to vote for new EU sanctions against Russia.

The Slovak Parliament obliged the government not to support new sanctions against Russia