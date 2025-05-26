$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
02:22 PM • 3268 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

01:26 PM • 12603 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

11:58 AM • 23406 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

09:30 AM • 43359 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

08:54 AM • 62670 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 62281 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM • 71366 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

May 26, 06:19 AM • 82043 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 78520 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 84235 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

European Commission: not only the EU, but also other G7 partners support lowering the price cap on Russian oil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 900 views

The European Commission has confirmed discussions within the G7 on lowering the price cap on oil from Russia, and this idea is supported by other partners. The new limit should be lower than the current $60 per barrel.

European Commission: not only the EU, but also other G7 partners support lowering the price cap on Russian oil

The European Commission has confirmed that the G7 is discussing lowering the price cap on Russian oil, and this idea is supported not only by the EU but also by other "Group of Seven" partners, said European Commission spokeswoman Paula Piño on Monday, writes UNN.

I can confirm that this was discussed in the context of the G7 finance ministers' meeting. And, as far as I understand, it was raised not only by the EU itself, but also by other G7 partners, which is a good sign. This means that others are also considering this possibility. And, of course, it should be any restriction that is lower than the current restriction, which is currently $60 per barrel,"

- said Piño.

When asked whether this support concerns the US, because nothing has been heard from Washington so far, the European Commission spokeswoman said: "I have no details as to which countries supported the lowering of the price cap, I know that there were other G7 members who supported it." And regarding the level to which it is proposed to lower the current price cap, whether it was $50 per barrel, Piño indicated that she "did not say exactly what the price cap is, because she does not actually know what the proposed cap was", but it is lower than the current one.

"Only when we have a proposal on the table will we be able to see exactly what the new lower price cap will be," she said.

Earlier

It was reported that the European Commission will propose to lower the price cap on Russian oil to $50.

It was also reported that as part of the new 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia under discussion, the European Commission plans to propose lowering the oil price cap for the "Group of Seven" countries to approximately $45.

This move will likely require support from the United States. The price cap, which prohibits service providers from G7 from transporting and selling oil sold above the cap, is currently set at $60. G7 finance ministers failed to reach an agreement on lowering the price cap at a meeting in Banff, Canada, this week, Bloomberg noted.

European Commission: work on further sanctions against Russia is ongoing26.05.25, 15:59 • 1246 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

