European Commission: Work on further sanctions against Russia continues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

The European Commission is working on strengthening sanctions against Russia because of its attacks on Ukraine. It is necessary to increase defense support for Ukraine and increase pressure on the Russian Federation.

European Commission: Work on further sanctions against Russia continues

The European Commission is working on further sanctions against the Russian Federation in light of its deadly attacks on Ukraine in recent days, pressure on Russia needs to be increased so that it really wants peace, said European Commission spokeswoman Anita Hipper at a briefing on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Ballistic missiles, more than 250 drones (...) clearly show that Russia is not interested in any peace talks. So this is further evidence of the need to increase our pressure: both in terms of increasing military defense support for Ukraine, and in terms of the need to work on further sanctions, as already announced by the President (Ursula von der Leyen) and the High Representative of the EU (Kaja Kallas), and work in this regard is ongoing," said Hipper.

She reiterated Kaja Kallas' words that the European side is "ready to increase pressure on Russia" and expects partners to follow suit.

"Therefore, again, it is necessary to increase pressure on Russia so that it really wants peace," Hipper emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
European Commission
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
