Russia has increased pressure on Ukraine, and the EU is ready to put pressure on Russia and expects the same from its allies, says Kallas

The European Union is ready to put pressure on Russia after the deadly attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, and expects international partners to follow suit, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas upon arrival at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on development on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"These attacks on Kyiv are absolutely terrible. It is clear that Russia has increased its pressure on Ukraine, it is really bombing Ukraine, and we have seen the deadliest attacks. So, it is up to us to put pressure on Russia so that it also wants peace," Kallas said.

"We are ready to do this from the European side, and we hope that other international partners will follow suit," she added.

Addition

On May 16, the first direct Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in more than three years took place in Istanbul, including with the mediation of the United States. One of the agreements was to conduct an exchange "1000 for 1000", which took place in three stages and ended on May 25. A meeting of the leaders of the countries was also discussed.

After that, on May 19, a telephone conversation took place between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin. Following their results, the Kremlin promised a memorandum within the framework of peace negotiations with proposals. But it has not been provided yet.

