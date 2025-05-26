Russia has increased pressure on Ukraine, and the EU is ready to put pressure on Russia and expects the same from its allies, says Kallas

$41.510.01
9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack
08:18 AM • 3620 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
06:37 AM • 20754 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 42423 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 54640 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 69040 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 230109 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 340378 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 378989 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 195032 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 120929 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

Publications
Exclusives
Russian Federation attacks of 1,000 drones per day may become a reality, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense - The Economist

May 25, 11:39 PM • 63558 views

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

May 26, 12:32 AM • 64045 views

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

May 26, 01:38 AM • 58989 views

Drone attack on Russia: in Tatarstan, a plant for the production of "Shaheds" was hit, in Tula - blackout

May 26, 02:42 AM • 6866 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

06:18 AM • 23774 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 340378 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 378989 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 332141 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 423436 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 501597 views
Vitalii Kim

Igor Klymenko

Rustem Umerov

Oleh Syniehubov

Keith Kellogg

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Mykolaiv

Sumy Oblast

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 131843 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 230109 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 75600 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 71186 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 74601 views
Bild

The Washington Post

Telegram

Facebook

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Russia has increased pressure on Ukraine, and the EU is ready to put pressure on Russia and expects the same from its allies, says Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

Kaja Kallas stated about the increase in Russian attacks on Ukraine, emphasizing the need to put pressure on the Russian Federation. The EU is ready to act and hopes for the support of international partners.

Russia has increased pressure on Ukraine, and the EU is ready to put pressure on Russia and expects the same from its allies, says Kallas

The European Union is ready to put pressure on Russia after the deadly attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, and expects international partners to follow suit, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas upon arrival at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on development on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"These attacks on Kyiv are absolutely terrible. It is clear that Russia has increased its pressure on Ukraine, it is really bombing Ukraine, and we have seen the deadliest attacks. So, it is up to us to put pressure on Russia so that it also wants peace," Kallas said.

"We are ready to do this from the European side, and we hope that other international partners will follow suit," she added.

Yermak: Russia is stalling ceasefire negotiations, sanctions and weapons are needed26.05.25, 10:35 • 1002 views

Addition

On May 16, the first direct Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in more than three years took place in Istanbul, including with the mediation of the United States. One of the agreements was to conduct an exchange "1000 for 1000", which took place in three stages and ended on May 25. A meeting of the leaders of the countries was also discussed.

After that, on May 19, a telephone conversation took place between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin. Following their results, the Kremlin promised a memorandum within the framework of peace negotiations with proposals. But it has not been provided yet.

Russia has been delaying its "memorandum" on a ceasefire for a week already - Zelenskyy23.05.25, 18:57 • 2324 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Ukraine
Kyiv
