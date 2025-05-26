Yermak: Russia is stalling ceasefire negotiations, sanctions and weapons are needed

Russia is stalling even on discussing proposals, while Moscow needs to speed up with a ceasefire, and this is possible through sanctions and weapons, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak said on Monday, UNN writes.

Russia must speed up with a ceasefire, now Moscow is stalling even with the discussion of proposals, no specifics, only delaying time. It is possible to speed up Moscow with sanctions and weapons. - wrote the head of the OP Yermak in X.

Addition

On May 16, the first direct Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in more than three years took place in Istanbul, including with the mediation of the United States. One of the agreements was to hold an exchange "1000 for 1000", which took place in three stages and ended on May 25. A meeting of the leaders of the countries was also discussed.

After that, on May 19, telephone negotiations took place between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin. Following their results, the Kremlin promised a memorandum within the framework of peace negotiations with proposals. But it has not been provided yet.

Russia has been delaying its "memorandum" on a ceasefire for a week already - Zelenskyy