Yermak: Russia is stalling ceasefire negotiations, sanctions and weapons are needed

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack
08:18 AM • 3692 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
06:37 AM • 20838 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 42494 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 54711 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 69106 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 230168 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 340473 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 379049 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 195032 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 120930 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
4.1m/s
86%
746mm
Popular news

Russian Federation attacks of 1,000 drones per day may become a reality, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense - The Economist

May 25, 11:39 PM • 63558 views

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

May 26, 12:32 AM • 64045 views

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

May 26, 01:38 AM • 58989 views

Drone attack on Russia: in Tatarstan, a plant for the production of "Shaheds" was hit, in Tula - blackout

May 26, 02:42 AM • 6866 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

06:18 AM • 23774 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 340473 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 379049 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 332204 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 423499 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 501664 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Vitalii Kim

Igor Klymenko

Rustem Umerov

Oleh Syniehubov

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Mykolaiv

Sumy Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 131869 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 230168 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 75620 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 71206 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 74615 views
Actual

Bild

The Washington Post

Telegram

Facebook

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Yermak: Russia is stalling ceasefire negotiations, sanctions and weapons are needed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 956 views

The head of the Presidential Office stated that Russia is stalling for time and is not providing specifics regarding negotiations. It is possible to accelerate the ceasefire with sanctions and weapons.

Yermak: Russia is stalling ceasefire negotiations, sanctions and weapons are needed

Russia is stalling even on discussing proposals, while Moscow needs to speed up with a ceasefire, and this is possible through sanctions and weapons, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak said on Monday, UNN writes.

Russia must speed up with a ceasefire, now Moscow is stalling even with the discussion of proposals, no specifics, only delaying time. It is possible to speed up Moscow with sanctions and weapons.

- wrote the head of the OP Yermak in X.

Addition

On May 16, the first direct Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in more than three years took place in Istanbul, including with the mediation of the United States. One of the agreements was to hold an exchange "1000 for 1000", which took place in three stages and ended on May 25. A meeting of the leaders of the countries was also discussed.

After that, on May 19, telephone negotiations took place between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin. Following their results, the Kremlin promised a memorandum within the framework of peace negotiations with proposals. But it has not been provided yet.

Russia has been delaying its "memorandum" on a ceasefire for a week already - Zelenskyy23.05.25, 18:57 • 2324 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Andriy Yermak
Brent
$64.49
Bitcoin
$110,098.30
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,365.45
Ethereum
$2,582.40