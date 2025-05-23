Russia has been delaying its "memorandum" on a ceasefire for a week already - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has been delaying the formulation of its "memorandum" on a ceasefire for a week. This is a mockery of the whole world. The Head of State announced this in an evening video message, reports UNN.

The Russians have already spent a week formulating the so-called "memorandum", which they want to respond to the need to cease fire - this is definitely a mockery of the whole world. So much time! - Zelenskyy said.

The President also reminded that every day of the war is a loss of life. The world must realize this and strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Every day of the war is a loss of life. Of course, people are not counted in Russia. But the world must count. New sanctions against Russia are needed. I thank everyone who advocates and supports this - the President said.

Supplement

Western leaders see the Vatican as a place for peace talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. However, the Kremlin insists on Istanbul and accuses Ukraine of delaying the peace process.

G7 finance ministers warned about strengthening sanctions against Russia in the absence of a ceasefire. Also, the G7 will freeze the assets of the Russian Federation until it stops the aggression.