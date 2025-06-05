$41.480.16
The Slovak Parliament obliged the government not to support new sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

The National Council of Slovakia adopted a resolution prohibiting the government from voting for new sanctions against Russia at the international level. The Slovak National Party was the initiator.

The National Council of Slovakia has adopted a resolution prohibiting members of the government from voting for new sanctions against Russia at the international level. The initiator of the document was the Slovak National Party (SNS), which is part of the ruling coalition, reports UNN with reference to the Noviny.sk news portal.

Details

The resolution stipulates that representatives of the Slovak government should not support new sanctions or trade restrictions against Russia in international organizations such as the EU or the UN. The document also calls on the government to protect the country's economic interests.

The proposal was submitted by the Slovak National Party (SNS) and approved by deputies on Thursday, June 5.

The resolution was supported by 51 deputies out of 76 present. 23 parliamentarians, mostly from the "Voice - Social Democracy" party, abstained from voting.

Reference

The Slovak National Party (SNS) is a right-wing conservative political force that advocates for the national interests of Slovakia and often criticizes Western sanctions against Russia.

Let us remind you

As UNN reported, in April this year, the President of Slovakia criticized the creation of separate support groups for Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of joint actions within the EU and NATO.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
United Nations
European Union
Slovakia
