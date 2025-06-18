The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer

In Ukraine, the energy system is balanced even during peak loads thanks to the work of energy workers. Power outages are possible only in case of strikes on energy infrastructure. This was reported to a journalist by the press secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Olena Shapoval.

Thanks to the work of energy workers, the system is balanced even during peak loads. Everything depends on shelling. - Shapoval said.

She also noted that repair work is ongoing according to approved schedules.

The only possible application of outages is in case of strikes on energy infrastructure. - Shapoval emphasized.

Context

The head of the Union of Consumers of Utility Services, Oleg Popenko, stated that power outages are possible in the summer because the system cannot withstand peak loads. This applies to enterprises and offices. Outages for residential buildings will occur as a last resort. However, he noted that there will be no direct blackout.

Addendum

On June 13, the First Deputy Minister of Energy, Yuriy Sheiko, reported that in Ukraine, despite the summer temperature increase and growing network load, the situation in the Ukrainian energy system remains stable. All necessary balance calculations were made considering last year's experience.

The acting head of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo", Oleksiy Brekht, stated that in the absence of massive enemy attacks on energy facilities, Ukraine will get through the summer and autumn periods without significant problems and will be ready for winter.