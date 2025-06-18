Iran announced the first combat launch of the medium-range ballistic missile "Sajil"

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the first combat launch of the "Sajil" medium-range ballistic missile as part of the twelfth wave of Operation "True Promise 3". This was reported by Tasnim News, citing the IRGC, reports UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, the IRGC, as part of the twelfth wave of Operation "True Promise 3", launched "super-heavy, long-range, two-stage "Sajil" missiles" at Israel.

The day before, the IRGC stated that during several previous operations, Iran had destroyed Israel's air defense system, and "now the sky over the occupied territories has opened its embrace to Iranian missiles and drones".

The missile attacks will be effective and continuous, as yesterday the targets were the headquarters of Mossad, Aman, and army fighter bases in the occupied territories. The IRGC commander warned that the gates of hell will open before you. - the IRGC statement reads.

In addition, the IRGC stated that the sound of red sirens will not cease for a moment.

Recall

The United States began organizing evacuation flights for its citizens in Israel.