The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Sumy community with MLRS

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
04:37 PM • 17811 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
04:24 PM • 49326 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
02:59 PM • 45229 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 56203 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
June 18, 02:21 PM • 51952 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 95192 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 11:40 AM • 52257 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
June 18, 09:18 AM • 61554 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM • 153816 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 67108 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.4m/s
58%
748mm
Popular news
The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC NewsJune 18, 11:20 AM • 80359 views
RF attack on Kyiv: Ten cats rescued from the rubbleJune 18, 12:54 PM • 56963 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer ZymaJune 18, 01:36 PM • 94050 views
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevant03:11 PM • 49050 views
NATO summit "will be short and purposeful", as Trump wants, and Zelensky will be demoted diplomatically - The Times05:56 PM • 10583 views
Publications
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevant03:11 PM • 49064 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer ZymaJune 18, 01:36 PM • 94067 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 95185 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 196846 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 421715 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Binyamin Netanyahu
Mikhail Fedorov
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 117327 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 172237 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 181882 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 239478 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119342 views
Actual
Brent Crude
Facebook
The New York Times
Oil
BM-21 "Grad"

The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Sumy community with MLRS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 870 views

Several explosions were recorded in the Sumy community after 9 PM. According to preliminary information, the attack was carried out with long-range MLRS on the outskirts of the community. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Sumy community with MLRS

Today, June 18, after 9:00 PM, Russian troops shelled the outskirts of the Sumy community, the attack was carried out using MLRS. This was reported by UNN, citing the Telegram channel of the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Horohov.

The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Sumy community after 9:00 PM. Several explosions heard by residents of the regional center were, according to preliminary information, shelling from long-range MLRS on the outskirts of the community.

- the message states.

Horohov also noted that there were no casualties.

We remind you

On June 16, Russians attacked Sumy twice with drones, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the population.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Sums
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9