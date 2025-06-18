The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Sumy community with MLRS

Today, June 18, after 9:00 PM, Russian troops shelled the outskirts of the Sumy community, the attack was carried out using MLRS. This was reported by UNN, citing the Telegram channel of the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Horohov.

The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Sumy community after 9:00 PM. Several explosions heard by residents of the regional center were, according to preliminary information, shelling from long-range MLRS on the outskirts of the community. - the message states.

Horohov also noted that there were no casualties.

We remind you

On June 16, Russians attacked Sumy twice with drones, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the population.