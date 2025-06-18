Russians are leaving residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine without communication under the pretext of strengthening "security". In the TOT, particularly in the Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions, there has been no stable mobile communication or internet for over a week. This is reported by UNN, citing the Center for National Resistance.

Details

It is noted that these "security measures" are supposedly dedicated to the so-called "Russia Day." However, the "holiday" for the occupiers has already passed, but the isolation remains.

In reality, this is a deliberate step to suppress resistance, hide crimes, and keep people in fear to force them to obey the enemy's will - the CNS stated.

Recall

