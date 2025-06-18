Occupiers leave residents of TOT without communication under the pretext of “security” - CNS

$41.530.01
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
June 18, 11:40 AM
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM
June 18, 08:06 AM • 149572 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
June 18, 06:55 AM
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

3000 National Guardsmen robbed of UAH 11.5 million: three officials of the NGU military unit received suspicion notices
June 18, 10:30 AM
The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC News
June 18, 11:20 AM
RF attack on Kyiv: Ten cats rescued from the rubble
June 18, 12:54 PM
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma
01:36 PM
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevant
03:11 PM
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevant
03:11 PM
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma
01:36 PM
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
01:14 PM
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for Ukraine
June 17, 03:35 PM
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu
June 16, 09:40 AM
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date feature
June 17, 03:09 PM
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created
June 16, 05:56 PM
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump
June 16, 03:30 PM
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen
June 16, 09:17 AM
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from critics
June 15, 08:57 AM
Occupiers leave residents of TOT without communication under the pretext of “security” - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1208 views

Mobile communication and internet have been unavailable for over a week in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, particularly in Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions. The CNS believes this is a step by the occupiers to suppress resistance and conceal crimes.

Occupiers leave residents of TOT without communication under the pretext of “security” - CNS

Russians are leaving residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine without communication under the pretext of strengthening "security". In the TOT, particularly in the Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions, there has been no stable mobile communication or internet for over a week. This is reported by UNN, citing the Center for National Resistance.

Details

It is noted that these "security measures" are supposedly dedicated to the so-called "Russia Day." However, the "holiday" for the occupiers has already passed, but the isolation remains.

In reality, this is a deliberate step to suppress resistance, hide crimes, and keep people in fear to force them to obey the enemy's will

- the CNS stated.

Recall

Earlier, the CNS reported that Russia is launching a new stage of a farce called "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories – this time with electronic voting, including in Sevastopol.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine
Sevastopol
