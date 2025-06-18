$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
04:37 PM • 7378 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
04:24 PM • 18806 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
02:59 PM • 23373 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 34942 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 34180 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 71686 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 11:40 AM • 47049 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
June 18, 09:18 AM • 60433 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM • 136629 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 66826 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.7m/s
47%
749mm
Popular news
The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading June 18, 09:07 AM • 74941 views
3000 National Guardsmen robbed of UAH 11.5 million: three officials of the NGU military unit received suspicion noticesJune 18, 10:30 AM • 29760 views
The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC NewsJune 18, 11:20 AM • 63729 views
RF attack on Kyiv: Ten cats rescued from the rubble12:54 PM • 40085 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma01:36 PM • 61213 views
Publications
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevant03:11 PM • 27918 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma01:36 PM • 61732 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 71686 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 180520 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 406184 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Binyamin Netanyahu
Mikhail Fedorov
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 108117 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 164018 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 174190 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 232270 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119209 views
Actual
Brent Crude
Facebook
The New York Times
Oil
BM-21 "Grad"

"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14384 views

The Asset Discovery and Management Agency plans to purchase a Hyundai Staria Top Bronze vehicle for almost 3 million hryvnias. Expert Igor Chobitko questions the necessity of such a luxurious car for official purposes during the war.

"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war

The purchase of a Hyundai Staria Top Bronze car in the top configuration worth almost 2.8 million hryvnias by the Asset Recovery and Management Agency raises serious questions about its expediency. This was stated in an exclusive comment to UNN by lawyer, former head of the Public Council at ARMA, Ihor Chobitko.

Details

ARMA announced a tender for the purchase of a Hyundai Staria Top Bronze car for almost 3 million hryvnias. Among the tender requirements for the car are all-wheel drive, leather interior, seat ventilation and heating system, navigation system, premium BOSE acoustics, surround view camera, chrome elements, and interior lighting in 64 colors.

Expert Ihor Chobitko doubts that these specific car features are necessary for ARMA to perform its official duties.

You can't forbid living beautifully. One man's war is another man's mother. If such official transport is critically necessary for ARMA during the war – I emphasize, for performing official duties – then this raises very serious doubts. Because with such options, the car is practically more necessary for those called 'rich kids' than for those called 'state servants'

- he believes.

In his opinion, even non-car enthusiasts understand that such a car is 'clearly bought for personal purposes, not for official ones'.

Therefore, according to him, such a purchase should be subject to inspection by controlling bodies, such as the Accounting Chamber.

Undoubtedly, any purchase that calls into question its actual purpose, the necessity of its use for official activities, must be checked and investigated by specialists who will assess such actions

- noted Chobitko.

He also drew attention to the fact that the cost of the options provided in the tender significantly affects the final amount, and therefore it is worth checking if there are no risks of corruption.

We remind you

Earlier, Transparency International Ukraine noted that the tender requirements for the car were "practically copied from the model page of this specific car from the manufacturer's website", but added "or equivalent" to comply with the law.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9