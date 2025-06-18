"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war

The purchase of a Hyundai Staria Top Bronze car in the top configuration worth almost 2.8 million hryvnias by the Asset Recovery and Management Agency raises serious questions about its expediency. This was stated in an exclusive comment to UNN by lawyer, former head of the Public Council at ARMA, Ihor Chobitko.

Details

ARMA announced a tender for the purchase of a Hyundai Staria Top Bronze car for almost 3 million hryvnias. Among the tender requirements for the car are all-wheel drive, leather interior, seat ventilation and heating system, navigation system, premium BOSE acoustics, surround view camera, chrome elements, and interior lighting in 64 colors.

Expert Ihor Chobitko doubts that these specific car features are necessary for ARMA to perform its official duties.

You can't forbid living beautifully. One man's war is another man's mother. If such official transport is critically necessary for ARMA during the war – I emphasize, for performing official duties – then this raises very serious doubts. Because with such options, the car is practically more necessary for those called 'rich kids' than for those called 'state servants' - he believes.

In his opinion, even non-car enthusiasts understand that such a car is 'clearly bought for personal purposes, not for official ones'.

Therefore, according to him, such a purchase should be subject to inspection by controlling bodies, such as the Accounting Chamber.

Undoubtedly, any purchase that calls into question its actual purpose, the necessity of its use for official activities, must be checked and investigated by specialists who will assess such actions - noted Chobitko.

He also drew attention to the fact that the cost of the options provided in the tender significantly affects the final amount, and therefore it is worth checking if there are no risks of corruption.

We remind you

Earlier, Transparency International Ukraine noted that the tender requirements for the car were "practically copied from the model page of this specific car from the manufacturer's website", but added "or equivalent" to comply with the law.