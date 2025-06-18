Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevant

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
02:59 PM • 7734 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 19018 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 19970 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 49520 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 40918 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
June 18, 09:18 AM • 58109 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM • 118346 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 66443 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 77017 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 104961 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
46%
749mm
Popular news
The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading June 18, 09:07 AM • 61611 views
3000 National Guardsmen robbed of UAH 11.5 million: three officials of the NGU military unit received suspicion notices10:30 AM • 15263 views
The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC News11:20 AM • 50010 views
RF attack on Kyiv: Ten cats rescued from the rubble12:54 PM • 26186 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma01:36 PM • 33732 views
Publications
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevant03:11 PM • 13516 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma01:36 PM • 34918 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 49520 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 166807 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 393017 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mikhail Fedorov
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Iran
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 100666 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 157368 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 167960 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 226443 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119128 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Financial Times
The New York Times
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12995 views

The reason for the proposed increase in prosecutor salaries is considered, and their activities, functional responsibilities, as well as comparisons with the salaries of anti-corruption bodies are analyzed.

Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevant

In his speech to the Verkhovna Rada deputies, the then candidate for the position of Prosecutor General, Ruslan Kravchenko, voiced what caused indignation among some parliamentarians – he called for an increase in prosecutors' salaries.

And indeed – how? At first glance – something unheard of. Outrageous and, as they say, "inopportune".

But Kravchenko has already proven himself as a prudent leader, so it is unlikely that this is just a whim to appease the prosecutor brotherhood. Therefore, we decided to look into the situation.

What makes a prosecutor valuable?

Let's start from the beginning and figure out what prosecutors actually do. Not the anti-corruption ones, whose essence of activity is implied by their name, but the ordinary ones, which have existed as a cornerstone of the law enforcement system for years, and were not created recently by the will of international partners.

In accordance with the legislation, the prosecution is entrusted with the following functions:

  1. maintaining public prosecution in court;
    1. representing the interests of a citizen or the state in court;
      1. supervising compliance with laws by bodies engaged in operational-search activities, inquiry, pre-trial investigation;
        1. supervising compliance with laws in the execution of court decisions in criminal cases, as well as in the application of other coercive measures related to the restriction of citizens' personal freedom.

          Also, in order to realize its functions, the prosecution carries out international cooperation.

          Simply put, the activities of prosecutors cover a whole layer of procedural actions from the moment a crime is recorded until a court verdict is delivered; it is the prosecutors who ensure that no one's rights are violated during the investigation, that all evidence is collected and documented in accordance with the requirements of the law and regulations. And this concerns various crimes – from theft to massive enemy missile attacks.

          By the way, in the conditions of war, it is precisely prosecutors who bear responsibility for the procedural management of war crimes investigations. And although the investigation itself is carried out by, for example, the National Police or the Security Service, it is the prosecutors who collect evidence of Russia's war crimes to ensure their proper fixation in accordance with international norms and practices. Thus, this evidence can be presented in both Ukrainian and international courts.

          That is, if the time comes when Russian criminals finally end up in the dock of an international tribunal, then the evidence documented by Ukrainian prosecutors will form the basis of the charges brought against them.

          What does the law provide?

          Salaries of all civil servants, as well as law enforcement officers, are regulated by legislation. Employees of the prosecution authorities are no exception.

          The official salary of a prosecutor of a district prosecutor's office is 25 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons, the amount of which is set as of January 1 of the calendar year. The official salaries of employees of the regional prosecutor's office are calculated using a coefficient of 1.2, and the highest coefficient – 1.7 – belongs to the Prosecutor General.

          It would seem that we should see significant sums at the output. But they are calculated from the underestimated subsistence minimum of 1600 UAH, which has been "frozen" for prosecutors since 2021.

          At the same time, the salaries of employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau or the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office are calculated based on the standard subsistence minimum, which is currently 3028 UAH.

          To understand the difference in salaries: the salary of a district prosecutor's office prosecutor is 40,000 hryvnias, and the official salary of a SAP prosecutor is almost 110,000. Even if multiplied by the coefficient provided, for example, for the Prosecutor General, his official salary will be less than the official salary of a SAP prosecutor.

          Of course, you can say that there are bonuses and allowances. But SAP prosecutors also have them, as do the National Police and NABU (whose employees' salaries are at the same level as SAP employees).

          What about responsibility? What about the workload?

          The latest report on the activities of the prosecution authorities for the first three months of 2025 indicates that in the first-instance courts alone, prosecutors participate in the consideration of over 33,000 cases. According to open sources, we know that in some regions, the workload for one prosecutor can reach two, and sometimes even three hundred cases. Whereas the workload for Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office prosecutors is significantly less.

          Why such a workload? – you might ask.

          The reasons, as we have already indicated, lie in the fact that ordinary prosecutors carry out their activities related to crimes in various spheres, not limiting themselves exclusively to one type of offense. Another reason for such a colossal workload is the shortage of staff.

          Yes, according to data as of August 1, 2024, there were 1745 vacant positions in the prosecution authorities of Ukraine (excluding the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office) (prosecutors, civil servants, employees performing service functions, and workers). And the situation has not improved since then – qualified personnel are not motivated to work in the prosecution authorities, and those who are already working... are waiting for a fair evaluation of their work.

          By the way, at the end of last year, people's deputies considered the option of increasing the subsistence minimum from which prosecutors' salaries are calculated to 2102 hryvnias. Under such conditions, the basic salary would be slightly more than 50,000 hryvnias. But this did not happen – the deputies decided not to be so generous at the last moment and failed the vote.

          At the same time, the Roadmap for negotiations on joining the EU provides for a competitive salary level in NABU, SAP, NACP, and HACC from the beginning of 2025 – that is, in fact, their continuous increase. Instead, for the prosecution authorities as a whole, the roadmap provides only for a review of functional responsibilities and some expansion of the powers of the Prosecutor's Council.

          You can, of course, note that the reputation of a prosecutor in our country is not ideal. But SAP prosecutors were immediately provided with high salaries, and as we see, they plan to increase them further... so that they do not abuse, steal, or commit corrupt acts.

          And ordinary prosecutors, it turns out, we force to hustle as best they can? And what is left for those who don't want to, who genuinely wish to conscientiously perform their duty – to move to SAP? Or to go into independent advocacy?

          And who then will represent in court not only the interests of the state (which, let's admit, is a rather abstract concept for an ordinary citizen), but, for example, the interests of orphans? Who will ensure that the so-called "turncoats in epaulets" from the district police station of village X do not charge a person who stole a pig with the rape of a minor?

          Behind every case in which a prosecutor exercises procedural guidance, there is a person's fate and the pursuit of justice. Therefore, a decent salary for a prosecutor is timely.

          Lilia Podolyak

          Lilia Podolyak

          SocietyPublicationsFinance
          Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
          Ruslan Kravchenko
          National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
          Ukraine
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9