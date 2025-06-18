$41.530.01
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?

Kyiv • UNN

 10779 views

In the list of Ukraine's most eligible bachelors are politicians, military personnel, entrepreneurs, athletes, and other famous personalities. All of them have achieved success and have influence in society.

Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?

They are moving the country forward and attracting with charisma, determination, intelligence, and influence on the modern world. UNN has compiled the Top 20 most eligible bachelors of Ukraine – men who are talked about in the media, expert communities, public spaces, and, undoubtedly, in the hearts of many Ukrainian women. These are those who shape trends, make important decisions, create new meanings, and at the same time, are officially single. The list includes political elite, military personnel, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, athletes, IT specialists, and public heroes who are changing Ukraine every day.

Details

They differ in professions, worldviews, and life stories, but they have something in common – an absence of a wedding ring on their finger and weight in society. So, meet the most respectable bachelors of Ukraine:

  1. Andriy Yermak – Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. Not married, no children.
    1. Taras Hereha – Vice President of the All-Ukrainian Charitable Foundation "Epicentr for Children". Not married, no children.
      1. Ruslan Kravchenko – new Prosecutor General of Ukraine. Divorced, no children.
        1. Zhan Beleniuk – People's Deputy of the "Servant of the People" party, Olympic champion in Greco-Roman wrestling. Not married, no children.
          1. Taras Tsymbalyuk – Ukrainian actor. Divorced, no children.
            1. Taras Chmut – military analyst, reserve sergeant of the Marine Corps of the Naval Forces of Ukraine, volunteer, and head of the "Come Back Alive" foundation. Not married, no children.
              1. Oleksandr Teren – Ukrainian military man, writer. Not married, no children.
                1. Maksym Kozitskyi is the head of the Lviv regional military administration. He recently separated from his wife Oksana after 20 years of marriage.
                  1. Dmytro Komarov – journalist, travel host. Divorced, no children.
                    1. Sviatoslav Yurash – the youngest People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the IX convocation, public figure. Divorced, has one child.
                      1.  Mustafa Nayyem – journalist, public figure, and official. Not married, has one child.
                        1. Yevhen Tretiakov – agricultural entrepreneur, public figure. Not married, no children.
                          1. Anton Ptushkin – blogger, TV presenter. Not married, no children.
                            1. Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi – businessman from the DCH group, owner of startups in IT and development. Divorced, has 5 children.
                              1. Dmytro Borysov – restaurateur, business coach. Divorced, has 7 children.
                                1. Andriy Bednyakov – Ukrainian TV presenter, actor, showman. Divorced, has 2 children.
                                  1. Mykola Tyshchenko – People's Deputy of Ukraine. Divorced, has 2 children.
                                    1. Volodymyr Brazhko – Ukrainian footballer, midfielder of the Ukrainian national team. Not married, no children.
                                      1. Mykola Shaparenko – Ukrainian footballer, midfielder of the Ukrainian national team. Not married, no children.
                                        1. Yehor Chernev – People's Deputy of Ukraine. Not married, no children. However, his declaration lists a common-law wife.

                                          All of them are energetic, ambitious, and moving the country forward. But despite their busy schedules, like all of us, they need simple human feelings.  

                                          Who knows, maybe very soon some from this list will have to change their status. But today, they are the TOP of the country's most eligible bachelors.

                                          Lilia Podolyak

                                          Lilia Podolyak

                                          Society
                                          Ruslan Kravchenko
                                          Mustafa Nayyem
                                          Andriy Yermak
                                          Ukraine
